Less than a month after the Google Pixel 5 began shipping to customers, developers have created the first custom ROM for the phone.
GPD’s next handheld gaming computer probably won’t ship until Q2, 2020, but the company is starting to show off gameplay on a prototype of its new Tiger Lake-powered handheld.
And a group of KDE developers are hard at work creating a smartphone-friendly version of the popular KDE Plasma desktop environment for Linux computers. I took Plasma Mobile for a spin on my PinePhone today and it’s very pretty… but also pretty buggy (so far).
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- ProtonAOSP is the first custom ROM for the Pixel 5 [xda-developers]
The first custom ROM for the Google Pixel 5 brings tweaks to the user interface, battery performance, and privacy features, among other things. ProtonAOSP is based on Android Open Source Project code for Android 11.
- Announcing PowerShell 7.1 [Microsoft]
Microsoft launches PowerShell 7.1, with support for WIndows, Mac, and Linux.
- First GPD Win 3 prototype video [@softwincn]
GPD has released a 44 second clip showing gameplay on a prototype of the upcoming GPD Win Max handheld gaming PC with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake processor and Intel Xe graphics. A Core i7 model is also on the way. The video I shared yesterday includes clips from this 44 second video, but here it is in full.
- Google Photos Just Made the Case for Breaking Up Big Tech [OneZero]
Maybe it was unrealistic to expect Google to provide free Google Photos cloud backup forever. But the company did it long enough to lock in millions of users, possibly squashing competition in a way only Google could afford to do.
- Plasma Mobile update [KDE Plasma Mobile]
The Plasma Mobile team is making progress in developing a smartphone-friendly user interface for Linux phones. There’s now support for thumbnail images in the task switcher, lock screen improvements, screenshot support, and more.
- Hands-on with KDE Neon Plasma Mobile for the PinePhone [@LinuxSmartphone]
The easiest way to try it out is to download the latest nightly image of KDE Neon Plasma Mobile for the PinePhone. It’s still a bit buggy, sluggish, and crash-prone, but very pretty.
Easiest way to try it out is to download the latest nightly image of KDE Neon Plasma Mobile for the PinePhone. It’s still a bit buggy, sluggish, and crash-prone, but very pretty. pic.twitter.com/69UHuGQUyE
— LinuxSmartphone (@LinuxSmartphone) November 12, 2020
Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.