Less than a month after the Google Pixel 5 began shipping to customers, developers have created the first custom ROM for the phone.

GPD’s next handheld gaming computer probably won’t ship until Q2, 2020, but the company is starting to show off gameplay on a prototype of its new Tiger Lake-powered handheld.

And a group of KDE developers are hard at work creating a smartphone-friendly version of the popular KDE Plasma desktop environment for Linux computers. I took Plasma Mobile for a spin on my PinePhone today and it’s very pretty… but also pretty buggy (so far).

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.