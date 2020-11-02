In September hardware hacker bunnie Huang unveiled a new open mobile hardware device called Precursor. Now it’s up for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign at Crowd Supply.

The early bird $450 rewards are sold out, but you can reserve one for a pledge of $512 or more and if everything goes according to plan, a year from now you’ll receive a hackable/customizable mobile device that’s unlike anything else available at the moment.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

