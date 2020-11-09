Purism has been selling laptops designed to emphasize privacy and software freedom for a few years. But the company’s new Purism Librem 14 is the first of its Linux laptops to feature a 4 inch display.

The laptop went up for pre-order in July, but it’s taken Purism a while to get all the necessary components and make sure the software and firmware were ready to go. Now the company says it’ll start shipping the Librem 14 next month to customers who had placed pre-orders.

Most orders should be filled by January, and starting in February customers who place a new order should only have to wait around 10 business days to receive the laptop.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

  1. The Risc-V board appears to be very similar in performance to a Pi-Zero. If it can significantly beat the Pi-Zero in low power modes (battery power) or sd card performance then I think it has a shot at being a viable product.

    Reply