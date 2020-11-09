Purism has been selling laptops designed to emphasize privacy and software freedom for a few years. But the company’s new Purism Librem 14 is the first of its Linux laptops to feature a 4 inch display.
The laptop went up for pre-order in July, but it’s taken Purism a while to get all the necessary components and make sure the software and firmware were ready to go. Now the company says it’ll start shipping the Librem 14 next month to customers who had placed pre-orders.
Most orders should be filled by January, and starting in February customers who place a new order should only have to wait around 10 business days to receive the laptop.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Librem 14 Status Update: Shipping Starts in December [Purism]
Purism Librem 14 laptop with Intel Core i7-10710U hexa-core Comet Lake processors set to begin shipping in December, although some pre-order customers may not receive theirs until January. Read Purism’s progress update for more details.
- ASUS PN40 mini PC refreshed [FanlessTech]
The Asus PN40 mini PC which debuted a few years ago with Intel’s low-power Gemini Lake Celeron and Pentium chips has been updated to now support slightly faster Gemini Lake Refresh processors as well.
- Compal, the second-largest laptop manufacturer in the world, hit by ransomware [ZDNet]
Compal, which manufactures many of the computers sold by companies including Apple, Lenovo, Dell, and HP was hit by a hackers – independent media reports it was ransomware, although Compal execs deny that, say production lines haven’t been affected.
- Slingbox Discontinued Announcement FAQ [Slingbox]
Sling Media’s Slingbox products are discontinued, effective today. In about 24 months, that means you won’t be able to use them to stream your local media sources over the internet anymore. No major software updates are coming, and no new hardware
- RISC-V based Allwinner chip to debut on $13 Linux hacker board [LinuxGizmos]
Allwinner and Alibaba introduce a new single-core RISC-V processor that will debut on a $12.50 hacker board designed to run Debian Linux. It should ship in a month or two.
Good News:
We get first chip which based on XuanTie C906 (RV64GCV),
it have abundant interface (HDMI/RGB/DVP/MIPI/GMAC/…),
and will be able to run Debian system.
Last and most important, the basic dev board price is start at 12.5$ (1% of HiFive Unleashed)。 pic.twitter.com/EJbXTJ5eMb
— Sipeed (@SipeedIO) November 6, 2020
Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.
The Risc-V board appears to be very similar in performance to a Pi-Zero. If it can significantly beat the Pi-Zero in low power modes (battery power) or sd card performance then I think it has a shot at being a viable product.