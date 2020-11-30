There are plenty of thin and light laptops on the market these days. But for years it’s been hard to beat the LG Gram lineup if you want really lightweight notebooks with big displays.

The current lineup includes a 17 inch notebook that weighs less than 3 pounds, a 2.5 pound model that weighs just 2.5 pounds, and a 14 inch notebook that weighs just 2.2 pounds.

So what’s next? More of the same… sort of.

LG has a habit of announcing its new LG Gram notebooks in December, a week or two before the annual Consumer Electronics Show. But details are starting to leak a little early, and it looks like the company plans to replace the LG Gram 15 with a new 16 inch model, following the lead of Apple and other companies that have been cramming bigger screens into notebooks with slimmer bezels in order to increase the display size without increasing the overall footprint.

New LG Gram 14 and LG Gram 17 models are also allegedly on the way.

LG Gram 14 (14Z90P) via @bhuvnesh_bagri

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.