There are plenty of thin and light laptops on the market these days. But for years it’s been hard to beat the LG Gram lineup if you want really lightweight notebooks with big displays.

The current lineup includes a 17 inch notebook that weighs less than 3 pounds, a 2.5 pound model that weighs just 2.5 pounds, and a 14 inch notebook that weighs just 2.2 pounds.

So what’s next? More of the same… sort of.

LG has a habit of announcing its new LG Gram notebooks in December, a week or two before the annual Consumer Electronics Show. But details are starting to leak a little early, and it looks like the company plans to replace the LG Gram 15 with a new 16 inch model, following the lead of Apple and other companies that have been cramming bigger screens into notebooks with slimmer bezels in order to increase the display size without increasing the overall footprint.

New LG Gram 14 and LG Gram 17 models are also allegedly on the way.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

