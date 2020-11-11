Delivering high-speed internet usually requires running cables across long distances. But that can get tricky when you’re trying to bring connectivity to a place where there isn’t already a lot of infrastructure for it… so recently we’ve seen solutions ranging from satellites to balloons.
Now Google’s parent company Alphabet is partnering with internet service providers in Sub-Saharan Africa on something a little different – a system to beam high-speed data over long distances using “beams of light.”
Project Taara can hit speeds exceeding 20 Gbps and beam data over distances up to 20 kilometers. But it requires a line of site, so it will require towers placed high enough that the signal won’t be interrupted.
Odds are that nobody’s going to receive 20 Gbps signals through an antenna on their own rooftop. Instead, the technology could help wireless carriers connect cell towers, WiFi hotspots, and other spots that might be hard to hook up using other methods.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
Google’s parent company Alphabet unveils Project Taara, a system to deliver high-speed internet over distances up to kilometers using beams of light. It’s like fiber optic… but without the fiber, and could bring broadband to Sub-Saharan Africa.
- Microsoft will start testing xCloud in four more countries on November 18th [Engadget]
Microsoft’s Xbox cloud gaming service is expanding to Australia, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico next week through an invite-only preview. Up until now the service, formerly known as Project xCloud, had only been available in the US.
- Two more Tiger Lake laptops from Lenovo [NotebookCheck]
Lenovo quietly launches ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 and L13 Yoga Gen 2 laptops with Intel Tiger Lake processors, Intel Xe graphics, and Thunderbolt 4.
- Windows Terminal Preview 1.5 release [Windows Command Line]
The latest preview brings support for hyperlinks, setting an emoji as your profile icon, and other new options and features.
- Manjaro ARM Beta2 Phosh for PinePhone brings better performance, HDMI output [LinuxSmartphones]
Over the past few months the Manjaro team has made a lot of progress, and the latest build is one of the most polished operating systems available for the PinePhone at the moment, with working HDMI output, 60fps graphics, support for audio, video, WiFi, and camera functions, among other things.
- GPD Win 3 – What We Know So Far Part 1 [The Phawx/YouTube]
More details about the upcoming GPD Win 3 handheld gaming computer, including a short snippet of video showing gameplay on an early prototype with 3D printed controllers.
Beams of light? What happens if there’s cloudy weather, rain, or birds?