Delivering high-speed internet usually requires running cables across long distances. But that can get tricky when you’re trying to bring connectivity to a place where there isn’t already a lot of infrastructure for it… so recently we’ve seen solutions ranging from satellites to balloons.

Now Google’s parent company Alphabet is partnering with internet service providers in Sub-Saharan Africa on something a little different – a system to beam high-speed data over long distances using “beams of light.”

Project Taara can hit speeds exceeding 20 Gbps and beam data over distances up to 20 kilometers. But it requires a line of site, so it will require towers placed high enough that the signal won’t be interrupted.

Odds are that nobody’s going to receive 20 Gbps signals through an antenna on their own rooftop. Instead, the technology could help wireless carriers connect cell towers, WiFi hotspots, and other spots that might be hard to hook up using other methods.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

 

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.