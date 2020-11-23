Laptops with 4K displays have been around for a few years at this point, and notebooks with screen refresh rates up to 300 Hz are a thing now too. But you know what we haven’t seen much of yet? Laptops with high-res displays and high-refresh rates.
Enter a new line of laptops from Eluktronics, which the company says are the first to feature 2560 x 1440 pixel, 165 Hz displays. It’s not quite a 4K, 300 Hz display, but it’s a nice step up from 1080p/60Hz.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- The world’s first QHD 165 Hz laptops [Eluktronics]
Eluktronics introduces the first gaming laptops with 1440p, 165 Hz displays. They come in 15 inch and 17 inch sizes and feature Intel Comet Lake-H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics. The notebooks don’t come cheap though – prices start at $2199.
- These cheap WiFi routers have hidden backdoors [cybernews]
A Walmart-exclusive Jetstream WiFi router and several budget routers from Wavlink sold at other retailers have been found to have “suspicious backdoors” that could allow an attacker to gain access to your home network… and any devices connected to it.
- GIMP turns 25 [GIMP]
Open source image editing application GIMP turned 25 years old over the weekend. It’s still going strong two and a half decades later, with the latest development release adding native support for HiDPI displays and much more.
- Paranoid Android releases Android 11 custom ROMs for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro [xda-developers]
The once popular custom ROM was kind of dormant for a few years, but it popped up again earlier this year with an Android 10-based release. Now the team has released an alpha of its Android 11-based Paranoid Android Ruby build for select devices.
- Black Friday 2020 mobile tech deals [Liliputing]
Many of Amazon and Best Buy’s Black Friday deals are now live, meaning you can save money on PCs, tablets, smart speakers, media streamers, headphones and many other items. Find details in our Black Friday Mobile Tech Deals roundup.
- PinePhone becomes a DIY Linux laptop with this 3D printed keyboard [Linux Smartphones]
Pine64 is working on an official keyboard accessory for its PinePhone Linux smartphone. One user apparently didn’t want to wait.
