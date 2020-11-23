Laptops with 4K displays have been around for a few years at this point, and notebooks with screen refresh rates up to 300 Hz are a thing now too. But you know what we haven’t seen much of yet? Laptops with high-res displays and high-refresh rates.

Enter a new line of laptops from Eluktronics, which the company says are the first to feature 2560 x 1440 pixel, 165 Hz displays. It’s not quite a 4K, 300 Hz display, but it’s a nice step up from 1080p/60Hz.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

