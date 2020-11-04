Over the weekend Intel officially introduced its new discrete graphics solution for laptops. The first notebook with an Intel Iris Xe MAX GPU is now available for purchase, and at least two more are on the way in the coming months.

But the GPU is based on the same Intel Iris Xe technology Intel uses for the integrated graphics for many of its new 11th-gen “Tiger Lake” laptop chips. So why opt for the discrete version?

Intel didn’t really lay out many good reasons in its press release, but Ars Technica participated in a briefing and pressed Intel representatives for more details and found out that… honestly most gamers and casual content creators won’t see much benefit to getting a Tiger Lake + Iris Xe MAX laptop over getting one with plain old Iris Xe graphics. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any advantages. And it’s possible things could get better in the future.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

