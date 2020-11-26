If you haven’t checked out Liliputing’s Black Friday 2020 Mobile Tech Deals page in a while, now’s a pretty good time to do that. We’ve added deals on w whole bunch of laptops, tablets, smartphones, storage products as well as streaming services and downloadable apps, games, and digital media.

After offering its Fire HD 10 tablet for $80 all week, Amazon also introduced deep discounts on its other Fire tablets today, offering some of the best prices of the year on its alread-pretty-cheap tablet lineup.

And that makes now a pretty good time to remind you that Amazon’s tablets ship with a modified version of Android called Fire OS. It’s fine for accessing Amazon content including Kindle eBooks, Amazon Prime movies & TV shows, and much more. But the app store leaves a bit to be desired.

Fortunately it’s pretty easy to install the Google Play Store on Amazon’s tablets, and we’ve got a few guides to help you do that.

If you don’t want to go through the trouble of sideloading the Google Play Store, you can just enable installation of apps from unknown sources and install apps from one of the many alternate app stores out there. But most won’t provide automatic updates, in-app payments, and other features that you get when using the Amazon Appstore or Google Play Store.

Here’s a roundup of recent (and recently relevant) tech news from around the web.

