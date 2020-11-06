Microsoft’s Your Phone App for Windows 10 is designed to let you connect an Android phone to a Windows computer so you can respond to text messages, transfer files between devices, and more. On select devices you can also use it to view Android apps on your computer – they’re still running on your phone, but you can interact with your mouse, keyboard, and big-screen display.

Now Microsoft has begun rolling out support for multitasking – users with a supported phone can view multiple Android apps on their desktop at once, each in their own window.

The only catch? Only a handful of phones are supported so far… and they’re all recent Samsung phones.

You’ll also need to be running a Windows Insider Preview dev, beta, or release preview channel version of Windows.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.