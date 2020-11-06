Microsoft’s Your Phone App for Windows 10 is designed to let you connect an Android phone to a Windows computer so you can respond to text messages, transfer files between devices, and more. On select devices you can also use it to view Android apps on your computer – they’re still running on your phone, but you can interact with your mouse, keyboard, and big-screen display.

Now Microsoft has begun rolling out support for multitasking – users with a supported phone can view multiple Android apps on their desktop at once, each in their own window.

The only catch? Only a handful of phones are supported so far… and they’re all recent Samsung phones.

You’ll also need to be running a Windows Insider Preview dev, beta, or release preview channel version of Windows.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

