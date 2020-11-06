Microsoft’s Your Phone App for Windows 10 is designed to let you connect an Android phone to a Windows computer so you can respond to text messages, transfer files between devices, and more. On select devices you can also use it to view Android apps on your computer – they’re still running on your phone, but you can interact with your mouse, keyboard, and big-screen display.
Now Microsoft has begun rolling out support for multitasking – users with a supported phone can view multiple Android apps on their desktop at once, each in their own window.
The only catch? Only a handful of phones are supported so far… and they’re all recent Samsung phones.
You’ll also need to be running a Windows Insider Preview dev, beta, or release preview channel version of Windows.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Microsoft Your Phone can run multiple Android apps on select devices [xda-developers]
- HP ends its customers’ lives (by pulling plug on “free ink for life”) [Pluralistic]
HP’s “free ink for life” plan that let you print up to 15 pages per month has been switched to a pay-$1-per-month-to-print-up-to-45-pages plan. As @doctorow puts it, HP has told customers “their life had ended” just a few years after the program launched.
- Two more iPhone 12 models available for pre-order [Apple]
Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are now available for pre-order for $699 and up and $1099 and up, respectively. One is a 6.7 inch phone with three rear cameras and a LiDAR system, while the other is a 5.4 inch phone with the same processor but one less camera.
- Strengthening Pocket P.C. & An Unexpected Delay [Popcorn Computer]
Pocket P.C. handheld Linux computer delayed, now expected to ship in early 2021 (but a limited number of pre-production samples could ship this month). Here’s an update from the developer explaining the reasons for the delay in detail.
- postmarketOS update: Apps, UIs & Devices [postmarketOS]
The latest postmarketOS progress update includes info on the latest camera, browser, and UI changes, plus details on improvements for PinePhone and PineTab hardware and for new devices.
