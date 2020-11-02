Purism’s Librem Mini is a small desktop computer that ships with the Linux-based PureOS operating system pre-installed.

When the computer began shipping earlier this year, it was powered by an Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake processor. Now Purism has introduced the Librem Mini version 2 which has an Intel Core i7-10501U Comet Lake processor instead.

It’s available for from the Purism shop for $699 and up, which is the same price as the original.

The computer measures 5″ x 5″ x 1.5″ and weighs about 2.2 pounds and in addition to Intel’s 15-watt quad-core processor, the Librem Mini v2 features:

Support for up to 64GB DDR4-2400 RAM

1 x SATA III bay for 2.5″ HDD or SSD storage

1 x M.2 2280 slot PCIe NVMe or SATA III storage

4 x USB 3.0 ports

2 x USB 2.0 ports

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C port

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x HDMI 2.0 port

1 x DisplayPort 1.2 port

The base price will get you a model configured with 8GB of RAM and 250GB of storage, but no wireless features. You can pay an extra $29 for a WiFi 4 + Bluetooth 4.0 module. While those are relatively old versions of each standard, keep in mind that the target audience for Purism’s computers are those interested in free and open source software, privacy, and security. So the wireless card was likely chosen for its support for open source software.

