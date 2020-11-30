The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is a thin and light laptop with a 13 inch display and a premium design with support for optional features like a touchscreen and a 5G wireless modem.

Weighing as little as 2.11 pounds and measuring as little as 0.54 inches thick, depending on the configuration, this thing is pretty small for a 13 inch laptop. But it’s not cheap.

When Lenovo first unveiled the ThinkPad X1 Nano a few months ago, the company said it would sell for $1400 and up. But now that it’s available for purchase from Lenovo.com, the lowest price the company offers seems to be $1721.

What you get for that price is a notebook with a 13 inch, 2160 x 1350 pixel non-touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 450 nites of brightness, an Intel Core i5-1130G7 processor, 8GB of LPDDR4-4267 memory, and a 256GB SSDS.

The laptop features an IR HD webcam with support for face login, a fingerprint reader, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, 4 mics with 360-degree audio pickup support, two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, a headset jack, and a backlit keyboard.

You can also pay more for up to an Intel Core i7-1160G7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.

One thing to keep in mind is that while the notebook has an Intel Tiger Lake processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, it uses lower-power versions of Intel’s chips (what we used to call Y-series with previous-gen Intel Core processors).

The Intel Core i5-1130G7 and Core i7-1160G7 processors are designed to be configured to run between 7 watts and 15 watts, as opposed to the 12 to 28 watt options for the Core i5-1135G7 and Core i7-1165G7 chips. In practical terms, that means these chips tend to have lower base and boost speeds for both CPU and GPU.

So the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano may be one of the thinnest, lightest business-class laptops on the market. But it’s certainly not one of the most powerful. Lenovo most likely chose to use Intel’s lower-performance chips in order to keep the notebooks from overheating and in order to prioritize battery life over horsepower.

via NotebookCheck

