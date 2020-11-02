Want to run Windows apps on a Linux computer? WINE may be able to help. Want to run x86 bit applications on a PC with an ARM-based processor, or vice versa? Then an emulator like QEMU might be may be able to help.

And if you want to do both of those things at once? Then there’s Hangover.

This open source application combines WINE and QEMU in a way that makes it possible to run some x86_64 Windows applications on a computer that’s running a different operating systems (such as Linux or macOS) and which has a non-x86 processor (such as a chip that uses ARM or POWER architecture).

Hangover Alpha 2 was released over the weekend, bringing support for running x86 and x86_64 applications on ARM64, PPC64LE, and x86_64 architecture. But the latest build, released a year and a half after the first alpha, is still pretty rough around the edges – the developer says it “won’t run most applications,” and support for using Hangover on Android has been removed, since it was apparently “broken.”

Performance is also rather sluggish – some of the Windows games that can run under Hangover are said to slow to a crawl shortly after you start playing.

You can find more details, including a list of applications that have been tested at the Hangover GitHub page.

via Phoronix

