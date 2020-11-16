Gigabyte’s BRIX line of computers are small form-factor desktops that have historically been powered by Intel processors… with a few exceptions over the years that have featured AMD chips under the hood.

This year with the AMD and Intel duking it out in the power/performance/price race like never before, AMD seems to be hedging its bets. The company recently introduced several new BRIX PRO systems featuring 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processors. And now it looks like the company is also preparing to launch a new set of BRIX mini PCs with AMD Ryzen 4000 “Renoir” chips.

The new AMD models are said to feature:

Up to 8 cores and 16 threads

Support for up to four 4K displays

WiFi 6 and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

Two size options: slim (SSD only) and tall (SSD + 2.5 inch HDD or SSD)

Details about specific processor options, case size, or other functions for the new AMD Renoir mini PCs haven’t been announced yet. But we know quite a bit more about the new Tiger Lake BRIX Pro systems.

They’ll be available with three different processor options, and the model number of each BRIX Pro computer gives you a pretty good idea of what’s inside:

BSi7-1165G7: 4-core/8-thread CPU up to 4.8 GHz, Intel Iris Xe 96EU graphics

BSi5-1135G7: 4-core/8-thread CPU up to 3.2 GHz, Intel Iris Xe 80EU graphics

BSi3-1115G4: 2-core/4-thread CPU up to 4.1 GHz, INtel UHD 48EU graphics

Each model measures about 7.2″ x 5.5″ x 1.7″ and features two M.2 2280 slots for storage, two DDR4-3200 SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of RAM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and ports including:

4 x HDMI 2.0a

1 x Thunderbolt 4

6 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x RS-232 serial port

1 x mic jack

1 x headphone jack

Designed for commercial user, the BRIX PRO series also include TPM modules and work with an optional VESA bracket, allowing the computers to be mounted to the back of a display.

