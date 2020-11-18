Toshiba sold off its PC business a few years ago, but the company that acquired the assets is still kicking — and now Dynabook Americas is reviving the classic Toshiba Satellite brand of computers for a new line of mid-range laptops.

The new Toshiba Satellite Pro C40 and Satellite Pro C50 are 14 and 15 inch laptops with a starting price of $500, while the new Satellite Pro L50 is a model with discrete graphics and more memory and storage that will sell for $900.

None of the new laptops are quite as svelte or powerful as other recent Dynabook notebooks like the 2.2 pound Dynabook V8 (for Japan), or the 2 pound Dynabook Portégé X30L-J with up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor.

But the new Satellite-branded models are all a lot cheaper.

The 14 inch Satellite Pro C40 is a 3.4 pound notebook that measures 0.74 inches thick and features an Intel Core i3 or Core i5 Ice Lake processor.

It packs a non-glare full HD display, USB 3.2 Type-C, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet ports, as well as two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth.

Dynabook will offer three configuration options:

Core i3-1005G1/4GB/128GB/Win10 Home for $500

Core i3-1005G1/8GB/256GB/Win10 Pro for $600

Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256B/Win10 Pro for $700

Dynabook’s 15 inch Satellite Pro C50 model has the same basic specs, but it’s a 3.9 pound notebook with a body that measures 0.78 inches thick. There’s also a numeric keypad, thanks to the extra size.

This model comes in four different price/configurations:

Core i3-1005G1/4GB/128GB/Win10 Home for $500

Core i3-1005G1/8GB/256GB/Win10 Home for $600

Core i3-1005G1/8GB/256GB/Win10 Pro for $700

Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256B/Win10 Pro for $800

And the Satellite Pro L50 sports an Intel Comet Lake processor, NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics (which is an underwhelming choice, at a time when an Intel Tiger Lake chip with integrated graphics would offer better performance), and a relatively compact design: the notebook weighs 3.75 pounds.

This mode has three USB-A ports, a USB-C ort, Gigabit Ethernet and WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, and an HDMI port.

Dynabook will offer just a single version at launch, featuring a Core i7-10510U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of solid states storage.

