The DragonBox Pyra is a handheld computer with 5 inch display, a QWERTY keyboard for thumb typing and built-in game controllers. It’s been in development for more than half a decade, but the project’s lead developer says the Pyra is finally ready to ship.

Michael Mzorek has been posting a few progress updates on Twitter, and now says the team is assembling Pyra units and getting ready to ship them to customers who had pre-ordered within a matter of days.

The announcement comes more than four years after the Pyra went up for pre-order.

If you’re wondering what’s taken so long, it’s worth noting that the DragonBox Pyra is a project made by open hardware and software enthusiasts for open hardware and software enthusiasts.

Unlike many modern mobile devices, the Pyra has a removable battery and a modular design, allowing you to easily remove and replace individual components (such as the display board, the mainboard, or the SoC board). All you need are spare parts and a screwdriver.

The components were also chosen because they’re well documented, allowing developers to create free and open source software for the platform.

Unfortunately, since the Pyra has been under development for so long, a lot of its hardware looks pretty dated by 2020 standards. It has a micro USB 3.0 port rather than USB-C and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports. There’s support for WiFi 4 (802.11n) and Bluetooth 4.1 rather than newer, faster standards.

And the most dated spec is probably the processor – the Pyra is powered by a 1.5 GHz TI OMAP5 ARM Cortex-A15 dual-core 32-bit processor with PowerVR SGX544 graphics, for example. It has two full-sized USB 2.0 ports.

Theoretically the modular design means that it’s possible you might be able to upgrade to a more powerful processor one day. But the slow pace of development means that it could be a while before any upgrade boards are available.

In the time that it’s taken Mzorek and friends to get the Pyra into a state where it’s ready to ship, companies like GPD and One Netbook have developed and shipped multiple generations of handheld gaming computers. But while you can install and run Ubuntu and other GNU/Linux distributions on some models, none of the GPD Win or One Netbook devices are designed to be open hardware platforms.

So while you’ll probably get better gaming performance from a OneGx1 Pro or GPD Win Max, the Pyra may still be a better option for folks who value hacker-friendly hardware with an emphasis on privacy and software freedom. But make no mistake that this is very much a device for enthusiasts only. For example there’s a hardware bug in the OMAP5 processor that prevents low-power idle mode, so the Pyra only gets about 10 hours of battery life in standby, and significantly less under heavy use.

You can still order a DragonBox Pyra, but you’ll be placed in the back of the line, so it might take a while for your device to ship.

Prices start at 500 Euros (before taxes), and there are four configurations available:

Pyra Standard Edition (2GB RAM) for 500 Euros

Pyra Standard Edition (4GB RAM) for 529 Euros

Pyra Mobile Edition (2GB RAM + 3G/4G modem) for 600 Euros

Pyra Mobile Edition (4GB RAM + 3G/4G modem) for 626 Euros

Note that those prices are excluding value added tax. The Mobile Edition comes with support for either EU or US cellular networks.

Each model of the DragonBox Pyra features:

Diaplay 5 inch

1280 x 720 pixel LCD

Resistive touchscreen Processor TI OMAP 5

2 x ARM Cortex-A15 @ 1.5 GHz

2 x ARM Cortex-M4

PowerVR SGX544-MP2 graphics RAM 2GB / 4GB Storage 32GB eMMC

2 x microSDXC card slots Ports 1 x HDMI

1 x 3.5mm headset

2 x USB 2.0 TYpe-A

1 x micro USB 3.0 (full function)

1 x micro USB (charging and debugging) Keyboard Backlit QWERTY keyboard Game controllers D-Pad

2 x analog sticks

4 x shoulder buttons

6 x face buttons Battery 6,000 mAh (removable) Wireless 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz)

Bluetooth 4.1

3G/4G & GPS (optional) Audio Speakers

Headphone jack

Analog volume wheel

Built-in mic OS Debian Linux Other Vibration motor

Configurable RGB LED notification lights Dimensions 139mm x 87mm x 32mm

