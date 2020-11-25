Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Laptops, tablets, smartphones, speakers, headphones. We’ve got deals on all of them. But what if you’ve got all the gadgets you need… but you’re all out of TV shows, movies, music, and eBooks? We’ve got you covered there too.
Some of today’s best deals include free or cheap digital media that you can stream or download.
Downloads & Streaming
- CBS All Access 1-month subscription for free – CBS (coupon: TURKEY), expires Nov 30)
- Save up to 40-percent on select movies & TV shows – Microsoft Store
- Save up to 40-percent on select Windows apps – Microsoft Store
- Select movies for $5 each – FandangoNow
- Tidal Premium 4-month subscription for $1 – Tidal
- Tidal HiFi 4-month subscription for $2 – Tidal
- Select best-selling Kindle eBooks for $5 or less – Amazon
- Kodansha Black Friday digital comics/manga sale – ComiXology
- LastPass Premium 1-year subscription for $22 – LastPass
Tablets & phones
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $80 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite w/64GB for $250 – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite w/128GB for $300 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 for $469 – Amazon
- OnePlus Day (flash deal savings on OnePlus smartphones throughout the day) – OnePlus
Chromebooks
- HP Chromebook 14″ HD touchscreen w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $129 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14″ FHD w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $149 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14″ w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $199 – Walmart
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 tablet w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $249 – Walmart
- HP Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/64GB for $379 – Best Buy
Laptops
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
- HP Envy 13t laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/256GB for $680 – HP
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB for $750 – Amazon
- Lenovo Yoga C640 13″ laptop w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $750 – Lenovo (coupon: EARLYBF4)
- Lenovo Yoga C640 13″ laptop w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB for $830 – Lenovo (coupon: EARLYBF3)
- Purism Librem 15 Linux laptop w/4K display/Core i7-7550U for $1299 and up – Purism
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/256GB for $450 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 convertible w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/512GB for $600 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i3-1011U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $750 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/256GB for $880 – Dell
Storage
- Samsung EVO Select 64GB microSDXC card for $9 – Samsung
- SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC card for $15 – Amazon
- Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for $16 – Samsung
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC card for $25 – Samsung
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $46 – Amazon
- WD EasyStore 5TB portable USB HDD for $90 – Best Buy
Speakers & media streamers
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $19 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) for $29 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $29 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- UE Wonderboom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $50 – Amazon
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $70 – Amazon
- UE Megaboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – Best Buy
Headphones
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds for $25 – Best Buy
- Apple AirPods with charging case (wired) for $119 – Amazon
- Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $150 – Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro for $199 – Amazon
- Bose QuietComfrot 35 Series II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $199 – Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $200 – Focus Camera (coupon: THANKS)
Other