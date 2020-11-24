Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon’s Black Friday device deals are just about all live. Newegg is selling an Intel Bean Canyon NUC mini-desktop with a 28W Intel Core i7-8559U processor and Iris Plus 655 graphics for just $340 (it’s a barebones model though, so you’ll need to supply memory, storage, and an OS). And GPD is running a bunch of Black Friday deals on its mini-laptops and handheld computers.

Note that the GPD device sale is taking place through the company’s official AliExpress Store. Pay attention to the on-page coupons and you might be able to save an extra $5 – $25 or so.

Just keep in mind that while GPD makes some of the most interesting mini computers I’ve used in recent years, the customer service and support you get when ordering from AliExpress tends to leave a lot to be desired, so proceed with caution.

