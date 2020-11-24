Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon’s Black Friday device deals are just about all live. Newegg is selling an Intel Bean Canyon NUC mini-desktop with a 28W Intel Core i7-8559U processor and Iris Plus 655 graphics for just $340 (it’s a barebones model though, so you’ll need to supply memory, storage, and an OS). And GPD is running a bunch of Black Friday deals on its mini-laptops and handheld computers.
Note that the GPD device sale is taking place through the company’s official AliExpress Store. Pay attention to the on-page coupons and you might be able to save an extra $5 – $25 or so.
Just keep in mind that while GPD makes some of the most interesting mini computers I’ve used in recent years, the customer service and support you get when ordering from AliExpress tends to leave a lot to be desired, so proceed with caution.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon Devices
- Amazon Echo, Fire & Kindle devices for $10 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle eReaders for $19 and up – Woot
GPD handhelds & mini-laptops (save extra with on-page coupons)
- GPD MicroPC 6″ handheld w/Celeron N4100/8GB/128GB for $382 – AliExpress
- GPD Win 2 6 inch handheld gaming PC w/Core m3-8100Y/8GB/256GB for $527 – AliExpress
- GPD Pocket 7″ mini-laptop w/Celeron 3965Y/8GB/256GB for $498 – AliExpress
- GPD P2 Max 8.9″ mini-laptop w/Core m3-8100Y/16GB/512GB for $732 – AliExpress
- GPD Win Max 8″ mini gaming laptop w/Core i5-1035G7/16GB/512GB for $867 – AliExpress
Computers
- Intel Bean Canyon NUC barebones mini PC w/Core i7-8559U/Iris Plus 655 for $340 – B&H
- LG Gram 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1035G7/8GB?256GB for $847 – Amazon
Smartphones
Storage
- Kingston DataTraveler 16GB USB flash drive for $4 – B&H
- Seagate 2TB portable HDD for $55 – Amazon
- PNY Elite 480GB portable SSD for $47 – Amazon
- RAVPower 512GB portable SSD for $70 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Samsung T7 portable SSDs for $80 and up – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme portable SSDs for $85 and up – Amazon
- Samsung T7 Touch portable SSDs for $110 and up – Amazon
- Crucial X8 2TB portable SSD for $250 – Amazon
Charging
- Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh power bank for $17 – Amazon
- Mophie PowerStation Plus 10,000 mAh power bank w/Qi wireless charging 2-pack for $29 – meh
Headphones
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $199 – Amazon
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 w/2-year warranty for $250 – Bose (via eBay)
- Anker Soundcore Spirit Pro wireless earbuds for $22 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPZ79)
eBooks & digital comics
- Best-selling Kindle eBooks for $1 and up – Amazon
- DC Comics digital comics for up to 85-percent off – ComiXology
Instant Pot
- Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 pressure cooker (6 quarts) for $50 – Amazon
- Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 9-in-1 pressure cooker (6 quarts) for $70 – Amazon
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 pressure cooker/air fryer (8 quarts) for $130 – Amazon
Other
- Google Nest Hub 7″ smart display for $50 – Google Store
- TP-Link Deco M5 mesh whole-home WiFi 5 system (3-pack) for $150 – Amazon
- Roku media streamers for $17 and up – Walmart
- Aukey 1080p USB webcam for $30 – Amazon
- Anker USB SD/microSD card reader for $10 – Amazon