Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is selling select Echo, Fire, and Kindle devices for deep discounts, with deals starting as low as $10 for certain Amazon devices. eBay is running a sale on refurbished tech products. And Tidal is offering 4-month subscriptions to its music streaming service for as little as $1.
Here are some of the day’s best deals. Make sure to check out our Black Friday 2020 Mobile Tech Deals roundup as well — many of the deals compiled in that list are already live a few days ahead of Thanksgiving.
Chromebooks
- HP 14″ touchscreen Chromebook w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $129 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $169 – Walmart
- HP Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/64GB for $379 – Best Buy
Windows laptops
- Gateway 14.1″ laptop w/Core i3-1005G1/4GB/128GB for $329 – Walmart
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 14/5″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $750 – Dell
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB for $800 – Microsoft Store
Smartphones & Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Essentials Bundle for $600 and up – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ tablet w/128GB for $199 – Walmart
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $80 and up
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet for $80 – Amazon
Wireless speakers
- UE Wonderboom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $50 – Amazon
- UE Megaboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – Amazon
- Sonos wireless speakers for up to 25-percent off – Amazon
Media Streamers
- Roku Premiere for $25 – Roku
- Roku Streaming Stick+ for $29 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra for $69 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV devices for $18 and up
Wireless headphones
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $199 – Amazon
- Bose Headphones 700 wireless noise-cancelling over ear headphones for $299 – Best Buy
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X true wireless earbuds (2020) for $35 – Newegg (coupon: BFRDAY44)
- Monoprice true wireless earbuds for $15 – Monoprice
- Monoprice true wireless earbuds w/noise cancellation for $40 – Monoprice
- Monoprice Monolith M-TWE earbuds w/noise cancellation for $100 – Monoprice
Smart displays
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essential w/Google Assistant for $25 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $35 – Lenovo
Charging
- RAVPower 16750 mAh power bank for $14 (or $12 for Prime members) – Woot
- Odec 10,000 mAh power bank/wall charger for $20 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey GaN 24W 2-port USB-A wall charger for $7 – Amazon (Prime member deal)
- Aukey 2-port USB-A wall charger 2-pack for $9 – Amazon (coupon: B3XXBXMH)
- Anker 12W 2-port USB-A wall charger 2-pack for $12 – Amazon
- Anker 13-in-1 USB-C dock for $150 – Amazon
Streaming & Downloads
- Tidal Premium 4-month subscription for $1 – Tidal
- Save up to 40-percent select movies & TV shows – Microsoft Store
- 1-year Humble Choice subscription for $99 – Humble Bundle
Other
- Save 15-percent on select refurbished tech products (up to $100 off) – eBay (coupon: PICKCRTECH15)
- Amazon Devices for $10 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Echo devices for $10 and up
- Amazon Kindle for $60 – Amazon
- Logitech G604 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $45 – Newegg
- Netgear mesh WiFi router systems for up to 20-percent off – Amazon