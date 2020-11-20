Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon and Roku are kicking off their Black Friday deals a little early, which means you can pick up a 1080p media streamer for as little as $18 or a 4K HDR streamer for $25 and up.
The Epic Games Store is giving away two free PC games this week. And f you’ve been thinking about signing up for Audible Plus, now’s the time to do it – you can save $3/month for the first six months.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Media streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (1080p) for $18 – Amazon
- Roku Premiere 4K HDR media streamer for $25 – Amazon (or Roku)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $28 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K for $30 – Amazon (or Roku)
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR media streamer for $70 – Amazon (or Roku)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K w/hands-free Alexa for $80 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar 4K HDR for $100 – Amazon (or Roku)
- Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR for $130 and up – Amazon
More Amazon devices
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle for $60 – Amazon
Computers
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover for $600 and up – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $800 and up – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 12.2″ convertible w/Celeron 3965Y/4GB/64GB for $380 – Woot
Tablets
Storage
- WD Elements 5TB portable USB HDD for $97 – Newegg (coupon: EMCGGFD27)
- Seagate 8TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $130 – Newegg (coupon: EMCGGFD37)
- Kingston DT50 64GB USB 3.0 flash drive for $6.49 – B&H (or 5 for $32, 10 for $63)
- ADATA 32GB USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive for $4.49 – Newegg (or 3-pack for $12)
Downloads & Streaming
- Elite Dangerous PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- The World Next Door PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Audible Plus subscription for $5/month for 6 months – Amazon
- Save up to 80-percent on top-rated Kindle eBooks – Amazon
Other
- Save up to 20-percent on Samsung wireless earbuds & accessories – Amazon
- Fitbit Charge 4 activity tracker for $100 – Amazon
- Libratone Zipp or Zipp 2 360 degree wireless speakers for $79 – $99 – meh