Amazon is selling the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4 inch Android tablet with an S-Pen for $220 and up today. The retailer also offers the option to throw in a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for an extra $100. But if you’ve had your eye on those earbuds, you’re better off picking up a pair from Best Buy today, where they’re selling for just $70.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $70 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds 2-pack for $200 – Best Buy
- JBL Tune 115TWS true wireless earbuds for $30 – Newegg
- Mpow M9 true wireless earbuds for $26 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Sony WF-SP800N true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $148 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $150 – Amazon
- JBL Xtreme 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $150 – Amazon
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet w/Exynos 9611/4GB/64GB for $220 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet w/Exynos 9611/4GB/128GB for $300 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Samsung Galaxy A series Android tablets for $100 and up – Samsung
- Apple iPad Air w/64GB for $559 – Walmart
Smartphones
- Sony Xperia 1 w/SD855/6GB/128GB + Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones for $550 – Woot
- OnePlus 7T w/SD855+/8GB/128GB for $350 – Woot
- LG G8 ThinQ w/SD855/6GB/128GB for $350 – Woot
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ w/SD865/12GB/128GB for $700 – Microsoft (via eBay)
Laptops
- Asus VivoBook Flip TP412 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/512GB for $600 – Microsoft Store
- Asus ZenBook 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/512GB for $820 – Newegg
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB for $620 – Newegg
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5″ for $690 and up – Woot
- Asus ROG Zephyrus 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 9 4900HS/GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q/16GB/1TB for $1200 – Best Buy
Storage
- Samsung EVO Plus microSD cards for $14 and up (save up to $55) – Best Buy
- ADATA Premiere 256GB microSDXC card for $25 – Newegg
- QNAP 2-bay NAS for $149 – Newegg (coupon: 2BFSTNW88A)
Other
- Aukey 10,000 mAh USB-C power bank for $14 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: V4TMK3FE)
- Pixar movies for $10 each (half price) – Fandango Now (or Vudu)