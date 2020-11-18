Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
B&H is selling the OnePlus 8T smartphone for $120 off the list price today only. The Microsoft Store is offering extra savings when you bundle recent Samsung Galaxy S or Galaxy Note series phone with Office 365 and accessories including headphones, chargers, or smartwatches. And Marvel is offering 1-year subscriptions to its Marvel Unlimited digital comics service for $60 ($10 off) when you use the coupon code HOLIDAY60.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones
- OnePlus 8T w/SD865/12GB/256GB for $629 – B&H
- OnePlus 7T w/SD855+/8GB/128GB for $400 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite for $500 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $600 and up – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Essentials Bundle for $650 and up – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Essentials Bundle for $700 and up – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Essential Bundle for $750 and up – Microsoft Store
Computers
- Intel Compute Stick w/Atom x5-Z8300/2GB/32GB for $99 – B&H
- HP Chromebook 11.6″ w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $169 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 tablet w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB/128GB for $249 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Flex 14″ convertible w/Intel Comet Lake for $650 and up – Microsoft Store
Storage
- SanDisk Extreme 64GB microSDXC card for $14 – Amazon
- Samsung Pro Endurance 128GB microSXDC card for $20 – Newegg
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $46 – Amazon
- WD EasyStore 8TB external USB 3.0 HDD for $120 – Best Buy
Audio
- True wireless earbuds for $18 – Woot
- Refurb Anker Soundcore liberty true wireless earbuds for $20 – Newegg (coupon: MKTCAF9)
- Refurb Bose SoundLink Bluetooth speaker w/2-year warranty for $70 – Bose (via eBay)
- Refurb JBL Link portable Bluetooth speaker w/Google Assistant w/2-year-warranty for $80 – DealParade (via eBay)
PC accessories
- Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop wireless keyboard, mouse, number pad for $100 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Wireless Comfort Desktop 5050 curved keyboard & mouse for $60 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Sculpt Comfort wireless mouse for $20 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 for $10 – Best Buy
Downloads & Streaming
- Marvel Unlimited 1-year subscription for $60 – Marvel (coupon: HOLIDAY60)
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi/space opera eBooks – StoryBundle
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi & fantasy eBooks – Humble Bundle
- Kindle Unlimited 6-month subscription for $30 – Amazon (Prime members only)