Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

B&H is selling the OnePlus 8T smartphone for $120 off the list price today only. The Microsoft Store is offering extra savings when you bundle recent Samsung Galaxy S or Galaxy Note series phone with Office 365 and accessories including headphones, chargers, or smartwatches. And Marvel is offering 1-year subscriptions to its Marvel Unlimited digital comics service for $60 ($10 off) when you use the coupon code HOLIDAY60.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Smartphones

Computers

Storage

Audio

PC accessories

Downloads & Streaming

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

