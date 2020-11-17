Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a 1-day sale on Lenovo products including laptops, desktops, displays, and accessories. Dell is offering discounts on a bunch of laptops. And OnePlus is selling select smartphones for up to $200 off.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows PCs
PCs
- Lenovo laptop, desktop, display, and accessory sale – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 3500U/8GB/256GB for $380 – Amazon
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/256GB for $450 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $600 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $650 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 convertible w/Cor ei5-10210U/8GB/512GB + 32GB Optane for $650 – Dell
- Lenovo Yoga C640 13″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $680 – Lenovo (coupon: BFStartsNow)
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $750 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/256GB for $850 – Dell
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14″ w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $225 – Lenovo (coupon: CHROMESALE)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/64GB for $350 – Amazon
- HP Chromebook 14 convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/64GB for $499 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Lenovo Tab M8 8″ Android tablet w/2GB/16GB for $90 – Amazon
- Apple iPad Air (previous-gen) for $430 and up – Best Buy
Smartphones
- OnePlus 8 w/SD865/12GB/256GB/90Hz display for $599 – OnePlus
- OnePlus 8 Pro w/SD865/12GB/256GB/120Hz display for $799 – OnePlus
- Refurb OnePlus 7T w/SD855+/8GB/128GB for $305 – Newegg
Storage
- QNAP TS-431K-US 4-bay NAS for $219 – Newegg (coupon: 2BFSTNW347)
- Seagate 4TB portable USB HDD for $88 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPZ33)
- Seagate Backup Plus 5TB portable USB HDD for $100 – Newegg (coupon: 2BFSTNW228)
- Pioneer 960GB portable USB HDD for $90 – Amazon
- Samsung T5 1TB portable USB SSD for $130 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable USB SSD for $140 – Amazon
- Samsung T7 2TB portable USB HDD for $250 – Amazon
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC card for $30 – Samsung
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $39 – Amazon (Lightning Deal)
Other
- Save 10-percent on certified refurbished items – eBay (coupon: PAY10LESSCR)
- Name your price for a bundle of $167 worth of PC games – Humble Sweet Farm Fall Bundle
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K media streamer for $48 – Amazon
- Save up to 50-percent on select Microsoft mice and keyboards – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live+ true wireless earbuds for $145 – Woot
- Google Nest Mini (2nd-gen) smart speaker for $29 – Google (via eBay)