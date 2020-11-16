Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is running a Black Friday early access sale, with just one catch – you have to sign up for a (free) My Best Buy membership to get the best deals – like a current-gen iPad 10.2 inch tablet for $280 or a Netgear Nighthawk AC5200 WiFi router for $150.
But some deals, like the $278 Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones are price matched at Amazon.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11″ convertible w/MTK8173/4GB/32GB for $179 – Best Buy (early access sale)
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy (early access sale)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/128GB for $549 – Best Buy
Tablets
- iPad 10.2 for $280 and up – Best Buy (early access sale)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i3/4GB/128GB + Type Cover for $600 and up – Microsoft Store
Storage
- SanDisk Extreme Plus 64GB microSDXC card for $15 – Best Buy (early access sale)
- SanDisk Extreme Plus 128GB microSDXC card for $20 – Best Buy (early access sale)
- SanDisk Ultra Plus 256GB microSDXC card for $30 – Best Buy (early access sale)
- WD My Passport 500GB portable USB SSD for $85 – Best Buy
- Seagate 2TB portable USB HDD for $55 – Amazon
- Seagate 4TB portable USB HDD for $85 – Amazon
- Seagate 5TB portable USB HDD for $100 – Amazon
Networking
- Netgear Nighthack AX5200 WiFi router for $150 – Best Buy (early access sale)
- Linksys Velop AC2200 mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $200 – Best Buy (early access sale)
Audio
- Mpow M9 true wireless earbuds for $21 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: MPOWM999 )
- Sony WH-CH710N over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $88 – Best Buy (early access sale)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $110 – Samsung
- Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $168 – Best Buy (early access sale)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $278 – Amazon (or Best Buy early access)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 w/2-year warranty for $250 – Bose (via eBay)
- Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth speaker for $70 – Bose (via eBay)
Smartphone charging accessories
- mophie PowerStation 8,000 mAh power bank for $15 – Best Buy (early access sale)
- Aukey 10,000 mAh portable wireless charger for $27 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: N7KLBZ9X)
- Aukey 43.5W 3-port USB wall charger for $12 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Save up to 48-percent on Anker smartphone chargers, cables, and other accessories – Amazon
Downloads
Other
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (1080p) 2-pack for $40 – Amazon (coupon: FTVLITE2) – Amazon
- Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker for $18 – Best Buy (early access sale)
- Save up to $50 on Fitbit activity trackers – Amazon
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $40 – Best Buy ($35 with early access sale)