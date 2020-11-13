Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
SiriusXM offers a 3-month free trial when you sign up for the SiriusXM Premier streaming service of the All Access streaming + car service.
But you know what’s better than 3 months free? 4 months free. The latest promotion doesn’t cover in-car streaming, but it gets you access to more than 300 channels of ad-free music and talk programming that you can listen to at home or on your phone.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Freebies
- SiriusXM Premier Streaming 4-month subscription for free – SirisuXM
- Teleglitch: die More Edition PC game for free – GOG
- The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia PC game for free – Epic Games Store
Laptops & Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 w/32GB for $169 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 w/64GB for $200 – Amazon
- Lenovo Smart Display 7 w/Google Assistant for $60 – Lenovo
- Open Box iPad & MacBook sale – Woot
- Refurb HP laptops for $430 and up – Woot
- Save up to 34-percent on select Acer PCs, displays, and accessories – Amazon
Other
- Save up to 30-percent on Tile Bluetooth trackers – Amazon
- RavPower 10,000 mAh power bank for $10 – Newegg
- Team Group 64GB USB 3.1 flash drive 2-pack for $13 – Newegg