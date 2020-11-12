Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Walmart’s Black Friday Deals have kicked off and, among other things, that means you can you can pick up a Lenovo 8″ Android tablet for $59 (it has a list price of $90).

Meanwhile the GPD MicroPC is still on sale for $359 at AliExpress, and Newegg is offering some great deals on barebones Intel NUC “Bean Canyon” mini desktops.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Mini laptops

Mini PCs

Tablets & phones

Networking

Store sales

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.