Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Walmart’s Black Friday Deals have kicked off and, among other things, that means you can you can pick up a Lenovo 8″ Android tablet for $59 (it has a list price of $90).
Meanwhile the GPD MicroPC is still on sale for $359 at AliExpress, and Newegg is offering some great deals on barebones Intel NUC “Bean Canyon” mini desktops.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Asus ZenBook 14 w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/512GB for $750 – Newegg
- Chuwi AeroBook 13″ laptop w/Core m3-8100Y/8GB/256GB for $400 – AliExpress
Mini laptops
- GPD MicroPC handheld computer w/6 inch display/Celeron N4100/8GB/128GB for $359 – AliExpress
- GPD Pocket 7″ mini-laptop w/Celeron 3965Y/8GB/256GB for $474 – AliExpress
Mini PCs
- Intel NUC barebones mini PC w/Core i3-8109U/Iris Plus 655 for $250 – Newegg (coupon: EMCGGGF38)
- Intel NUC barebones mini PC w/Core i5-8259U/Iris Plus 655 for $314 – Amazon
Tablets & phones
- Lenovo Smart Tab M8 Android tablet w/Google Assistant for $59 – Walmart
- Apple iPad 10.2″ w/32GB for $299 – Amazon
- OnePlus 7T T-Mobile Version for $349 – OnePlus
Networking
- Asus RT-ACRH17 AC1700 WiFi router for $70 – Newegg (coupon: EMCGGGF43)
- Wavlink AC3200 WiFi router for $90 – Newegg
Store sales
- Best Buy Holiday Deals
- Walmart Black Friday Deals
- eBay The Brand Outlet sale – save 20% w/coupon: PICKAGIFT
- GeekBuying 3-day Flash Sale
- Gearbest Top Tech Feast
- Banggood Black Friday Super Early Access sale
- AliExpress Last Chance global savings event
Other
- Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Flex for $13 – Amazon
- Tzumi PocketJuice 15,000 mAh power bank for $20 – Best Buy
- The Textorcist PC game for free – Epic Games Store