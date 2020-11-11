Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Newegg’s Black Friday sale is more of a Black November sale this year. And Best Buy must have gotten tired of running pre-black Friday deals, because now the retailer is doing a 1-day “Treat Yourself” sale instead.
All of which is to say, there are certainly worse days to look for a deal on a laptop, tablet, chargers, headphones or other gadgets.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Store sales
- Best Buy Treat Yourself sale – Best Buy
- Newegg Black Friday sale – Newegg
- AliExpress Singles Day sale – AliExpress
Laptops
- Asus ZenBook 14 w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/512GB for $820 – Newegg
- Lenovo Yoga C640 13″ convertible w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB for $830 – Lenovo (coupon: CYBERDEAL13)
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 4K convertible w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB + 32GB Optane for $1100 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14″ w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $219 – Best Buy
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds for $31 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPY78)
- JBL Free X true wireless earbuds for $50 – B&H
- JBL Tune 125TWS true wireless earbuds for $60 – Best Buy
- Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $100 – Best Buy
Other
- Anker PowerCore 13,000 mAh power bank for $22 – Amazon
- Anker PowerCore 20,000 mAh power bank for $29 – Amazon
- Save up to 25-percent on Sabrent SSDs – Amazon