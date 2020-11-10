Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is an Android tablet with a 10.5 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It supports a Samsung S-Pen for pressure-sensitive input, and it was probably one of the best Android tablets when it first hit the streets a little over a year ago.

But it was also one of the most expensive Android tablets on the market, with a starting price of $650.

Now you can pick one up for less than half that – Samsung is selling the Galaxy Tab S6 for $320 and up, making it even cheaper than the less powerful Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best tech deals.

Tablets

Computers

Portable SSDs

Other storage

Audio

Other

