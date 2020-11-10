Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is an Android tablet with a 10.5 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It supports a Samsung S-Pen for pressure-sensitive input, and it was probably one of the best Android tablets when it first hit the streets a little over a year ago.
But it was also one of the most expensive Android tablets on the market, with a starting price of $650.
Now you can pick one up for less than half that – Samsung is selling the Galaxy Tab S6 for $320 and up, making it even cheaper than the less powerful Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.
Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best tech deals.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ Android Tablet for $320 and up – Samsung
- Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab 10.1″ Android tablet w/4GB/64GB $220 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Refurb Apple iPads for $130 and up – Woot
- Apple iPad Mini w/256GB for $512 – Amazon
- Apple iPad Air 10.9″ tablet w/256GB for $699 – Walmart
Computers
- HP Chromebook 14 convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/64GB for $499 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop w/Corei5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $630 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/256GB for $1000 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $1150 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/256GB for $1200 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $1200 – Dell
- Apple MacBook Pro 13 (mid 2020 w/Intel) for $1349 and up – B&H
Portable SSDs
- ADATA 480GB portable USB 3.1 SSD for $55 – ADATA (via eBay)
- Crucial X8 500GB portable USB 3.2 SSD for $80 – Amazon
- ADATA 960GB portable USB 3.1 SSD for $85 – ADATA (via eBay)
- ADATA 1.92TB portable USB 3.1 SSD + $10 gift card for $180 – Newegg
Other storage
- Save up to 30-percent on storage from Seagate, WD, PNY, and Lexar – Amazon
- PNY 128GB USB 3.0 flash drive for $13 – Amazon
- PNY Elite-X 128GB microSDXC card for $19 – Amazon
- Lexar 256GB microSDXC card for $31 – Amazon
- PNY Elite-X 256GB microSDXC card for $35 – Amazon
- Seagate Backup Plus 1TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $40 – B&H
- PNY Pro Elite 512GB microSDXC card for $75 – Amazon
- WD Elements 10TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $150 – Amazon
Audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $65 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- KSound true wireless earbuds for $10 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Mpow M30 true wireless earbuds for $19 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: RHPGDYL2)
- Anker Soundcore Spirit Bluetooth earbuds for $22 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPY63)
- Sony SRS-XB12 mini Bluetooth speaker for $30 – Amazon
Other
- Save 20-percent on items from select brands – eBay (coupon: PICKAGIFT)
- Aukey 1080p webcam for $27 – Amazon (coupon: 94VRFRCJ)
- Aukey USB Type-A dual-port wall charger for $7 – Amazon (coupon: F8DGIKGU)
- Roku Ultra LT streaming media player (2019 model) for $48 – Walmart
- Name your price for a bundle of VR games – Humble Bundle
I picked up the 10TB WD drive last year for the same price. It is doing great and spins up only when accessed. I have it powered 24/7 in the RPi4 NAS/media player.