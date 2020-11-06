Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
With a list price of $80, the Lenovo Smart Clock is one of the most affordable Google Assistant-powered smart displays… but it’s often on sale for as little as half that price.
Today Walmart is going one better. $6 better, actually. You can pick up the Lenovo Smart Clock for $34 today.
Don’t need a smart display per se, but wouldn’t mind a smart speaker that can also function as a basic clock? The simpler Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is on sale for just $24.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smart Displays
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essential w/Google Assistant for $24 – Walmart
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $34 – Walmart
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $65 – Amazon
- Facebook Portal Mini 8″ for $65 – Amazon
- Facebook Portal 10″ for $129 – Amazon
- Facebook Portal Plus 15.6″ for $229 – Amazon
- Facebook Portal TV for $129 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Sony wireless headphone & speaker sale – Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM3/B over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $229 – Newegg
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones (2-year warranty) for $150 – Bose (via eBay)
- Refurb Bose SoundLink Mini II Bluetooth speaker (2-year warranty) for $100 – Bose (via eBay)
Storage
- Seagate Expansion 10TB external desktop HDD for $165 – Newegg (coupon: EMCGGDM34)
- WD Elements 14TB external desktop HDD for $200 – Newegg (coupon: EMCGGDK58)
Other
- Watch any show or movie on Prime Video, get $5 Amazon credit – Amazon (Prime members only)
- Amazon Device sale – Amazon
- Insignia 8,000 mAh power bank 2-pack for $20 – Best Buy
- Logitech G604 wireless gaming mouse for $45 – Best Buy
- Refurb Google Pixel 2 for $120 and up – Woot
- Refurb Google Pixel 3 for $180 and up – Woot
- Asus ZenScreen 15.6″ portable monitor for $130 – Best Buy