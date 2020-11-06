Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

With a list price of $80, the Lenovo Smart Clock is one of the most affordable Google Assistant-powered smart displays… but it’s often on sale for as little as half that price.

Today Walmart is going one better. $6 better, actually. You can pick up the Lenovo Smart Clock for $34 today.

Don’t need a smart display per se, but wouldn’t mind a smart speaker that can also function as a basic clock? The simpler Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is on sale for just $24.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Smart Displays

Wireless audio

Storage

Other

