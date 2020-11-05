Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon has expanded its pre-holiday sale on Amazon devices to include Fire tablets. Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale is continuing. And other stores including Newegg and JBL are getting in on the action with their own inappropriately named Black Friday (or Black November) sales.
But you know what’s better than cheap stuff? Free stuff. The Epic Games Store, Humble Store, and Amazon are all giving away free PC games today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Free downloads & streaming
- Dungeons 3 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Kingdom: Classic PC game for free – Humble Store
- 37 PC games free for Prime members – Amazon gaming
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-month subscription for free – Amazon
Amazon devices
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $55 and up ($35 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $75 and up ($35 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $80 and up ($70 off)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $60 ($40 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $80 ($60 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for $130 ($70 off)
- Amazon Echo Flex for $10 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $19 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Auto for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show (2nd-gen) 10.1″ smart display for $150 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Buds true wireless earbuds for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (1080p) for $18 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube w/hand-free Alexa for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR for $130 and up – Amazon
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 11″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $169 – Walmart
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14″ w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $199 – Walmart
- Acer Chromebook 715 15.6″ w/Core i3-8130U/4GB/128GB for $349 – Walmart
Windows PCs
- Gateway 14.1″ laptop w/Core i3-1005G1/4GB/128GB for $349 – Walmart (or touchscreen model for $379)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB?256GB for $579 – Walmart
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/256GB for $590 – Newegg
- Asus ZenBook 14″ laptop w/Ryxen 5 4500U/GeForce MX350/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover for $700 and up – Microsoft Store
- Asus ZenBook 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/512GB for $824 – Newegg
- HP Spectre x360 13″ 4K convertible w/Core i5-1035G4/8GB/256GB for $850 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga C940 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/12GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ w/12GB/256GB for $800 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ w/128GB for $800 – Microsoft Store (via eBay)
Audio
- JBL Black Friday Early Access sale – JBL
- JLab Audio Go Air true wireless earbuds for $20 – Walmart
- JBL Tune 125TWS true wireless earbuds for $50 – JBL
- JBL Live 300TWS true wireless earbuds for $75 – JBL
- Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $88 – Best Buy
- Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $168 – Best Buy
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $70 – JBL
- JBL Link portable Bluetooth speaker w/Google Assistant for $90 – JBL
- JBL Xtreme 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $150 – JBL (or Amazon)
Other
- Tile Slim Bluetooth tracker for $24 – Amazon
- WD Elements 14TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $200 – Newegg (coupon: EMCGGDK58)
- Wavlink USB-C docking station + $10 gift card for $100 – Newegg
- Instant Pot VIVA 6-quart 9-in-1 electric pressure cooker for $49 – Walmart