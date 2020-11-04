Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

OnePlus is running a buy one, get 50-percent off sale on its new OnePlus 8T smartphone, which means you can pick up two for $1,124… if you happen to need two flagship-class smartphones, you’ll end up paying just $562 each.

But if you’re looking to save some money on just one phone, B&H is selling the almost-as-good OnePlus 8 for $600 at the moment. And Woot has last year’s OnePlus 7T for just $350.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

