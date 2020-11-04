Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
OnePlus is running a buy one, get 50-percent off sale on its new OnePlus 8T smartphone, which means you can pick up two for $1,124… if you happen to need two flagship-class smartphones, you’ll end up paying just $562 each.
But if you’re looking to save some money on just one phone, B&H is selling the almost-as-good OnePlus 8 for $600 at the moment. And Woot has last year’s OnePlus 7T for just $350.
Smartphones
- OnePlus 7T smartphone w/SD855+/8GB/128GB for $350 – Woot
- OnePlus 8 smartphone w/SD865/12GB/256GB for $600 – B&H
- OnePlus 8T w/SD865/12GB/256GB 2-pack for $1,124 – OnePlus
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV media streamers for $18 and up – Amazon
- Chromecast with Google TV + 6-month Netflix subscription for $90 – Google Store
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Spirit X sport Bluetooth earbuds for $17 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPX73)
- Mpow M9 true wireless earbuds for $20 – Amazon (coupon: MPOWM903)
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds for $25 – Best Buy
- Apple AirPods for $99 – Amazon
- Save up to 39-percent on select Bose headphones, speakers, and home audio products – Amazon
- Sennheiser IE 80S Audiophile Bluetooth earbuds for $200 – Amazon
Storage
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $45 – Amazon
- ADATA SE800 512GB rugged portable USB 3.2 Gen 2 SSD + $5 gift card for $70 – Newegg
- Seagate 8TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $120 – Newegg (coupon: 4BKNVEC65)
Downloads & Streaming
- TIDAL Premium 3-month subscription for $0.49 – Best Buy
- Buy TurboTax 2020 for $40 and up, get a $10 Amazon gift card – Amazon
- Name your price for $375 worth of sci-fi and fantasy eBooks – Humble Bundle
Other
- Refurb Linksys Velop mesh WiFi router systems for $50 and up – Woot
- Instant Pot Lux 3 quart 6-in-1 electric pressure cooker for $50 – Amazon
- Instant Pot Lux 6 quart 6-in-1 electric pressure cooker for $70 – Amazon