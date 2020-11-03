Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Now that Intel’s 11th-gen Tiger Lake chips are here, there are some pretty good deals on laptops with last year’s 10th-gen Comet Lake or Ice Lake processors.

But some of the best laptop deals to be found these days are for models powered by AMD’s Ryzen 4000U series chips, which offer competitive bang for the buck in terms of both price and performance – you can pick up an Asus ZenBook 14 laptop with a Ryzen 5 4500U processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics from Best Buy for just $600 today.

Looking for a little more horsepower? A model with a Ryzen 7 4700U processor, twice the memory, and four times the storage is available from Newegg for $850.

