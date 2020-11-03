Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Now that Intel’s 11th-gen Tiger Lake chips are here, there are some pretty good deals on laptops with last year’s 10th-gen Comet Lake or Ice Lake processors.
But some of the best laptop deals to be found these days are for models powered by AMD’s Ryzen 4000U series chips, which offer competitive bang for the buck in terms of both price and performance – you can pick up an Asus ZenBook 14 laptop with a Ryzen 5 4500U processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics from Best Buy for just $600 today.
Looking for a little more horsepower? A model with a Ryzen 7 4700U processor, twice the memory, and four times the storage is available from Newegg for $850.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo Flex 14 convertible w/Intel Comet Lake for $550 and up – Microsoft Store
- Asus ZenBook 14 w/Ryzen 5 4500U/MX350/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- MSI Modern 14 w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB for $679 after rebate – Newegg
- Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13″ QLED laptop w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $750 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPX65)
- Asus ZenBook 14 w/Ryzen 7 4700U/16GB/1TB for $850 – Newegg
Convertible notebooks
- Lenovo Yoga C940 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/12GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
- HP Spectre x360 13″ 4K convertible w/Core i5-1035G4/8GB/256GB for $1000 – HP (upgrade to Core i7-1065G7 for $80 more)
- HP Pavilion x360 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/512GB for $669 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Best Buy
Storage
- ADATA Premiere 256GB microSDXC card for $26 – Newegg
- PNY Elite-X microSDXC cards for $33 and up – Woot
- Seagate Backup Plus 2TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $52 – Newegg (coupon: 3WTBKNV67)
- Toshiba Canvio Basics 2TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $55 – Newegg (coupon: 3WTBKNV72)
- WD EasyStore 2TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $60 – Best Buy
- Seagate Backup Plus 5TB portable USB HDD for $100 – Newegg (coupon: 3WTBKNV74)
- QNAP TS-231K-US 2-bay NAS for $149 – Newegg (coupon: 3WTBKNV63)
Audio
- Philips SHB250BK/00 UpBeat true wireless earbuds for $18 – Newegg
- Anker Soundcore Spirit 2 Bluetooth earbuds for $20 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPX75)
- Aukey EP-T25 true wireless earbuds for $20 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey Ksound true wireless earbuds for $20 – Amazon (coupon: EUZERVD9)
- Aukey EP-T27 true wireless earbuds for $35 – Amazon (coupon: NLCZT8IV)
- MEE Audio X10 true wireless earbuds for $38 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds for $140 – Amazon
Other
- Aukey 7-in-1 USB-C hub for $17 – Amazon (coupon: 2DHRJ3CB)
- Kensington SD5550T Thunderbolt 3 dock for $190 – Newegg (coupon: 3WTBKNV5)