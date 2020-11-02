Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is running a sale on Samsung and PNY storage products, while Newegg, Best Buy, and B&H have some pretty good deals on storage as well.

Meanwhile Costco is offering the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II true wireless headphones for $170, which is the lowest price I’ve seen… but it’s a members-only deal. Bose is also selling refurbished sets of the popular headphones for $149 at its eBay store, and while these are refurb units, they still come with a 2-year warranty.

