Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a sale on Samsung and PNY storage products, while Newegg, Best Buy, and B&H have some pretty good deals on storage as well.
Meanwhile Costco is offering the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II true wireless headphones for $170, which is the lowest price I’ve seen… but it’s a members-only deal. Bose is also selling refurbished sets of the popular headphones for $149 at its eBay store, and while these are refurb units, they still come with a 2-year warranty.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Storage
- Save up to 32-percent on Samsung SSDs – Amazon
- Save up to 25-percent on PNY memory cards and flash drives – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSDXC card for $9 – B&H
- ADATA 64GB USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive 2-pack for $13 – Newegg (or 1 for $7)
- Seagate Backup Pus Slim 1TB portable USB HDD for $46 – Amazon
- Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SATA III 2.5″ SSD for $54 – Newegg
- WD My Passport 512GB USB 3.1 Gen 2 portable SSD for $90 – Best Buy
- WD Blue 1TB SATA III 2.5″ SSD for $93 – B&H
- Crucial P2 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD for $95 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPX59)
Wireless audio
- iHome & Libratone portable Bluetooth speakers for $20 and up – Woot
- Anker Soundcore portable Bluetooth speaker for $22 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Refurb Anker Soundcore Life true wireless earbuds for $25 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPX93)
- Amazon Echo Buds true wireless earbuds w/Bose noise reduction for $80 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $120 – Amazon
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $149 – Bose (via eBay w/2-year warranty)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise cancelling headphones for $199 – Amazon (or $170 at Costco)
Amazon Echo & Fire devices
- Amazon Echo Flex for $10 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $19 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $18 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
Other
- Tidal HiFi 3-month subscription for $1 – Best Buy
- Refurb Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 w/Core i5-1035G7/8GB/128GB for $750 – Woot (1-year Microsoft warranty)
- Save up to 50-percent on select Razer gaming hardware – Razer