Black Friday and Cyber Monday have turned into something of a month-long sales holiday this year, with many of the best deals on gadgets, accessories, apps, games, and streaming services being spread out over the month.
But now that the actual Black Friday is in the rear view mirror some stores are finally pulling the plug on certain deals… and launching others. I’ve rounded up some of the best in this article.
Cyber Monday is officially Monday, November 30th. But most of the deals included in this roundup are already available, unless otherwise noted.
I’ll be updating this list periodically as new deals go live.
Downloads, Streaming, & Subscriptions
Music
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-month subscription for free – Amazon
- Spotify Premium 3-month subscription for free – Spotify (new members)
- Spotify Premium 3-month subscription for $10 – Spotify (returning subscribers)
- Tidal Premium 4-month subscription for $1 – Tidal (sign up between Nov 24 and Dec 2)
- Tidal HiFi 4-month subscription for $2 – Tidal (sign up between Nov 24 and Dec 2)
- Deezer Premium 12-month subscription for $50 – Deezer (Nov 27 – Dec 13)
- Deezer HiFi 12-month subscription for $90 – Deezer (Nov 27 – Dec 13)
Movies & TV
- Hulu 12-month subscription for $2/month – Hulu (standard plan, includes ads, deal available from Nov 26 through Nov 30)
- CBS All Access 1-month subscription for free – CBS (coupon: TURKEY), expires Nov 30)
- Peacock Premium 12-month subscription for $40 and up – Peacock
eBooks & digital comics
- DC Comics Black Friday sale: save up to 85-percent – ComiXology (Nov 24 – Nov 30)
- Kodansha Volume 1s sale ($0.99 each) – ComiXology (Nov 25 – Nov 30)
- Spend $15 on Kindle eBooks, get $4 credit – Amazon
Games
- Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale – Epic Games Store (through Dec 3)
- Save up to 91-percent on PC games – GOG
- Steam Autumn Sale – Steam (through Dec 1)
- Humble Store Fall Sale – Humble Bundle (ends Dec 1 at 1:00PM Eastern)
- Save up to 80-percent on select Android games – Google Play
Software
- Adobe Creative Cloud subscription for $40/month for first 12 months – Adobe (through Dec 3)
- LastPass Premium 1-year subscription for $22 (40-percent off) – LastPass (through Nov 30)
Chromebooks
- HP 11.6″ Chromebook w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $149 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14″ w/MT8173C/4GB/64GB for $159 – Walmart (starts Nov 30)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11.6″ convertible w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $179 – Best Buy
Windows laptops
Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $55 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $75 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for $130 – Amazon
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ 64GB WiFi + 4G for $799 – B&H
- Get up to $100 gift card with purchase of iPad – Apple
Smartphones
- Moto G Power for $180 – Amazon
- Motorola Edge for $400 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy A71 5G for $500 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $549 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S20 for $800 – Amazon
Smart Displays
- Lenovo Smart Clock 4″ w/Google Assistant for $35 – Lenovo
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45 – Amazon
- Google Nest Hub 7″ smart display w/Google Assistant for $50 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $65 – Amazon
- Google Nest Hub Max for $179 – Google Store
Smart Speakers
- Amazon Echo Flex for $10 – Amazon
- Google Nest Mini for $19 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Auto for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) for $29 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) Kids Edition for $39 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo (4th-gen) for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Studio for $160 – Amazon
- Google Nest Audio 2-pack for $170 – Google Store
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (1080p) for $18 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $28 – Amazon (or 2 for $50) – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K HDR w/hands-free Alexa for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR for $130 – Amazon
- Google Chromecast for $19 – Google Store
- Roku Premiere 4K HDR for $24 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR for $29 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar 4K HDR soundbar + streamer for $100 – Amazon
Headphones
- Amazon Echo Buds true wireless earbuds for $80 – Amazon
- Sony Bluetooth headphones, earbud, and speaker sale – Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $199 – Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $278 – Amazon
- Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones 700 for $299 – Amazon
Speakers
Gaming
- Stadia Premiere Edition (controller + Chromecast Ultra) for $70 – Google Store
- Select Nintendo games for 33-percent off – Amazon
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle for $60 – Amazon (Nov 20 – 27)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $85 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Oasis for $175 – Amazon
- B&N NOOK Glowlight Plus for $150 – B&N
- Kobo Clara HD for $100 – Kobo
- Kobo Libra H20 for $150 – Kobo
- Kobo Forma for $220 – Kobo
Storage
Other
- Get a $25 to $150 gift card when you buy certain Apple products – Apple Store
- Save up to $50 on Fitbit products – Amazon
- Tile Bluetooth trackers for up to 28-percent off – Amazon