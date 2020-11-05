Chinese PC maker Chuwi plans to launch a small desktop computer next month with a 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake processor.
The upcoming Chuwi CoreBox Pro has the same chassis as the company’s older HiGame computer, but a newer (and less powerful) processor.
It goes up for sale in mid-October.
Update: The Chuwi CoreBox Pro is now available for purchase for $439.
That price gets you a model with an Intel Core i3 Ice Lake processor, 12GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 256GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage in a compact case that measures 6.8″ x 6.2″ x 2.9.”
On the front of the PC, there’s a power button, but no ports. On the back, you’ll find:
- 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports
- 1 x Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C port
- 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports
- 1 x HDMI
- 1 x DisplayPort
- 1 x 3.5mm mic input
- 1 x 3.5mm headphone/speaker output
The Chuwi CoreBox Pro also has a microSD card reader and there’s room inside the case for an optional 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD. The computer also features an Intel AX200 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.
Chuwi says the CoreBox Pro ships with Windows 10, but
This article was originally published September 29, 2020 and last updated November 5, 2020.
My Larkbox bricked with a simple bios change (set OS to linux, loose your USB, HDMI, etc with no way to reset) and Chuwi doesn’t answer emails or their own support forums, so I’m screwed.
Chuwi = Buyer Beware
Well these Chinese D list tablet/PC manufacturers always have a terrible track record on customer support. Most tablets they manufacture couldn’t last more than 6 months based on what I saw on those forums.