Black Friday falls on November 27th this year, but many retailers aren’t waiting until then to offer some of their lowest prices of the year on many products.

Highlights this year include an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $80 (matching Amazon’s Prime Day pricing for this semi-hackable tablet), a Roku Premiere 4K HDR media streamer for $25, and a lot of deals on Chromebooks and Windows laptops.

Personally I’ve already picked up a Pixel 4a 5G smartphone from Google Fi for $349 (or $298 after trading in my aging Pixel 2). How about you? Feel free to share any mobile tech deals you’ve found in the comments.

Here are some of this year’s best Black Friday Deals on mobile tech, audio and video streaming, and accessories. The list is arranged in two different sections – by product category and by store.

If you plan to do your shopping on a store-by-store basis, scroll down until you find items grouped by retailer.

This list will be updated throughout the week as more deals are disclosed. Keep in mind that not every item listed below will be in stock at the price listed every day, but I’ve marked the start and end times when available.

Black Friday Deals By Category

Smartphones

Tablets & eReaders

Windows laptops

Chromebooks

Headphones

Wearables

Media Streamers

Smart Speakers

Smart Displays

Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45 (various stores)

Amazon Echo Show 8 for $65 (various stores)

Amazon Echo Show 10.1″ (2nd-gen) for $150

Google Nest Hub Max for $179 – Google Store (starts Nov 22)

Networking

Gaming

Storage

Downloads, Streaming, & Subscriptions

Black Friday Deals By Store

Amazon (Nov 20 – 27)

Tablets

Smartphones

Media Streamers

Smart Speakers

Smart Displays

Other

Best Buy

Tablets

Smartphones

Windows Laptops

Chromebooks

Headphones

Storage

Other

NVIDIA Shield 4K Android TV media streamer for $130 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)

Google

Smartphones

Smart speakers & displays

Other

HP

Windows laptops

Chromebooks

Microsoft Store

Surface devices

Target (Nov 22 – 28)

smart speakers & displays

Tablets

Speakers & headphones

Wearables

Other

Tidal

Walmart

Headphones

Wearables

Media Streamers

