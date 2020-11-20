Black Friday falls on November 27th this year, but many retailers aren’t waiting until then to offer some of their lowest prices of the year on many products.
Highlights this year include an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $80 (matching Amazon’s Prime Day pricing for this semi-hackable tablet), a Roku Premiere 4K HDR media streamer for $25, and a lot of deals on Chromebooks and Windows laptops.
Personally I’ve already picked up a Pixel 4a 5G smartphone from Google Fi for $349 (or $298 after trading in my aging Pixel 2). How about you? Feel free to share any mobile tech deals you’ve found in the comments.
Here are some of this year’s best Black Friday Deals on mobile tech, audio and video streaming, and accessories. The list is arranged in two different sections – by product category and by store.
If you plan to do your shopping on a store-by-store basis, scroll down until you find items grouped by retailer.
This list will be updated throughout the week as more deals are disclosed. Keep in mind that not every item listed below will be in stock at the price listed every day, but I’ve marked the start and end times when available.
Black Friday Deals By Category
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 5 w/SD765G/6GB/128GB for $649 and up – Google Store (starts Nov 22)
- Google Pixel 4a 5G w/SD765/6GB/128GB for $299 – Google Fi (new customers, or $349 for existing)
- TCL 10 Pro w/SD 675/6GB/128GB for $315 – Amazon (or B&H, Best Buy, Walmart from Nov 23 – 29)
- TCL 10L w/SD665/6GB/64GB for $175 – Amazon (or B&H, Best Buy, Walmart from Nov 23 – 29)
- Microsoft Surface Duo dual-screen Android phone w/SD855/6GB/128GB for $1199 – Microsoft Store (starts Nov 22)
Tablets & eReaders
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $60 – Amazon (Nov 20 – 27)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $80 and up – Amazon (Nov 20 – 27)
- Amazon Kindle for $60 – Amazon (Nov 20 – 27)
- Select Samsung tablets for $100 and up – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
- Save up to $150 on select Samsung Android tablets – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover for $600 and up – Microsoft Store
Windows laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14″ laptop w/AMD A6/4GB/64GB for $120 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
- HP 14z laptop w/AMD 3020e for $170 – HP (starts Nov 26)
- HP Pavilion x360 convertible w/Core i3-1005G1 for $420 – HP (starts Nov 26, $400 doorbuster deals Nov 26 from 3PMEST)
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
- HP Envy 13t laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $750 – HP (starts Nov 26)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i7-10510U/12GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
- HP Spectre X360 13t convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $900 – HP (starts Nov 26, with limited $850 doorbuster deals Nov 28 starting at 7PM EST)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for up to $300 off (starting at $1000) – Microsoft Store (starts Nov 22)
- HP Spectre x360 13t convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/512GB for $1050 – HP
- Microsoft Surface Book 3 for up to $300 off (starting at $1300) – Microsoft Store (starts Nov 23)
Chromebooks
- HP 14″ touchscreen Chromebook w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $129 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
- HP 11.6″ Chromebook w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $149 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11″ convertible w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $179 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
- HP Chromebook 11a w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $180 – HP (starts Nov 26)
- HP Chromebook 14 w/AMD A4/4GB/32GB for $200 – HP (starts Nov 26)
- HP Chromebook x360 12 convertible w/Celeron/4GB/64GB for $280 – HP (starts Nov 26)
- HP Chromebook x360 14″ convertible w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $300 – HP (starts Nov 26)
- HP Chromebook x360 14c convertible w/Pentium Gold 6405U/4GB/64GB for $380 – HP (starts Nov 26)
- HP 14″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/64GB for $379 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/128GB for $549 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 13″ 4K convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $799 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
Headphones
- Save up to 50-percent on select JBL headphones – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds for $25 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
- Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $168 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
- Apple AirPods Pro for $169 – Walmart (Nov 25 – 28)
- Sony WH-CH710N wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $88 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
- Sennhesier HD 458BT wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $100 – Best Buy
- Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for $119 – Walmart (Nov 25 – 28)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $199 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $278 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
- Bose Headphones 700 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $319 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
Wearables
- Fibit Inspire 2 for $69 – Walmart (Nov 25 – 28)
- Fitbit Versa 2 for $129 – Walmart (Nov 25 – 28)
Media Streamers
- Roku SE HD media streamer for $17 – Walmart (Nov 25 – 28)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (1080p) for $18 – Amazon
- Google Chromecast for $19 – Walmart (Nov 25 – 28)
- Roku Premiere 4K HDR media streamer for $25 – Amazon (or Roku)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $28 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K for $30 – Amazon (or Roku)
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR media streamer for $70 – Amazon (or Roku)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K w/hands-free Alexa for $80 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar 4K HDR for $100 – Amazon (or Roku)
- Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR for $130 and up – Amazon
- NVIDIA Shield 4K Android TV media streamer for $130 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
Smart Speakers
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $19 (various stores)
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) for $29 – Amazon (Nov 20 – 27)
- Amazon Echo Dot with Wall Clock for $39 – Amazon (Nov 20 – 27)
- Amazon Echo (4th-gen) for $70 – Amazon (Nov 20 – 27)
- Amazon Echo Studio for $160 (various stores)
- Google Nest Mini for $19 – Google Store (starts Nov 25 @ 7PM EST)
- Nest Audio 2-pack for $170 – Google Store (starts Nov 22)
- Google Home Max for $150 – Google Store (starts Nov 22)
Smart Displays
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45 (various stores)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $65 (various stores)
- Amazon Echo Show 10.1″ (2nd-gen) for $150
- Google Nest Hub Max for $179 – Google Store (starts Nov 22)
Networking
- Google Nest WiFi router & point for $189 – Google Store (starts Nov 25 @ 7PM EST)
- Eero 6 mesh WiFi 6 system (3-pack) for $223 – Amazon (Nov 20 – 27)
- Eero Pro 6 AX4200 mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $479
Gaming
- Stadia Premiere Edition for $70 – Google Store (starts Nov 25 @ 7PM EST)
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $300 – Amazon (and Best Buy)
Storage
- WD EasyStore 14TB external desktop USB HDD for $190 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
- WD EasyStore 5TB portable USB HDD for $90 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
- WD My Passport 1TB portable USB SSD for $130 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
- Samsung T7 500GB portable USB SSD for $80 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
- PNY Elite Turbo Attaché 256GB USB 3.0 flash drive for $25 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
Downloads, Streaming, & Subscriptions
- Adobe Creative Cloud subscription for $40/month for first 12 months – Adobe
- Tidal Premium 4-month subscription for $1 – Tidal (sign up between Nov 24 and Dec 2)
- Tidal HiFi 4-month subscription for $2 – Tidal (sign up between Nov 24 and Dec 2)
Black Friday Deals By Store
Amazon (Nov 20 – 27)
Tablets
Smartphones
Smart Speakers
Smart Displays
Other
Best Buy
Tablets
Smartphones
Windows Laptops
Chromebooks
Headphones
Storage
Other
- NVIDIA Shield 4K Android TV media streamer for $130 – Best Buy (starts Nov 22 @ 1:00AM Eastern)
Smartphones
Smart speakers & displays
Other
- Google Nest WiFi router & point for $189 – Google Store (starts Nov 25 @ 7PM EST)
- Stadia Premiere Edition for $70 – Google Store (starts Nov 25 @ 7PM EST)
HP
Windows laptops
Chromebooks
Microsoft Store
Surface devices
Target (Nov 22 – 28)
smart speakers & displays
Speakers & headphones
Wearables
Other
Tidal
Walmart
Headphones
Wearables
Media Streamers
