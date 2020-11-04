The Beelink GT-R is a small desktop computer with a 35-watt AMD RYzen 5 3350H processor, Radeon Vega 8 graphics, support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, a built-in fingerprint sensor, and a decent selection of ports.

First unveiled in July, the BeeLink GT-R is available for purchase from GeeekBuying for $300 and up and comes in a choice of barebones models or pre-configured with memory, storage, and Windows 10.

But soon you may able to buy one with Manjaro Linux pre-installed instead.

Manjaro already partners with a handful of PC makers to sell laptops, mini-desktops, all-in-one PCs, and even smartphones with the popular GNU/Linux distribution pre-installed.

This new addition to the Manjaro PC lineup is a computer that measures about 6.6″ x 4.7″ x 1.5″ and which supports up to 32GB of RAM and up to two SSDs (there’s an m.2 2280 slot that supports NVMe storage, and another that supports SATA III storage.

The computer also features:

2 x HDMI ports

1 x DisplayPort

1 x USB Type-C port

6 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports

2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports

1 x Headset jack

2 x built-in mics

There’s a fingerprint sensor on top of the case for secure logins, and dual fans plus three heat conduction pipes inside the case to keep AMD’s 35-watt processor cool.

If you’re looking for something a little smaller with a newer Ryzen 4000 series processor, Manjaro also offers a branded version of the Asus PN50 mini PC with a 15 watt Ryzen 3 4300U processor. But with a starting price of €655 (~$770), that option’s not exactly cheap.

Pricing and availability for the Beelink GT-R mini PC with Manjaro haven’t been announced yet, but I suspect one benefit of going with a smaller PC maker like Beelink is the ability to offer a lower starting price.

