The latest member of the Asus Chromebox family is a 5.8″ x 5.8″ x 1.6″ computer with a 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake processor, support for up to 16GB of RAM, and support for up to three displays thanks to two HDMI ports and a USB Type-C port.

The new Asus Chromebox 4 is the same size as the Chromebox 3 released a few years ago, but the older model has an 8th-gen Intel Core processor, tops out at two displays, and has previous-gen wireless capabilities.

Asus says the new model is available with processors ranging from an Intel Celeron 5205U dual-core chip to a Core i7-10510U quad-core processor and supports up to 64GB of eMMC storage and/or an M.2 SATA SSD (the company will offer 128GB and 256GB options).

Other features for all models include:

  • WiFi 6
  • Bluetooth 5
  • Gigabit Ethernet
  • 2 x HDMI ports
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
  • 1 x microSD card reader

Models with Core i3 or faster processors support DDR4-2666 memory and feature five USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, while the Celeron-powered models have DDR4-2400 memory and feature three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and two USB 2.0 ports.

Each version ships with Googles browser-based Chrome OS software with optional support for Android apps, the Google Play Store, and Linux apps (beta).

