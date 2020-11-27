ASRock’s latest small form-factor desktop computer is a mini PC that measures 7.6″ x 5.9″ x 1″ and which is powered by an AMD Ryzen 4000U series “Renoir” processor. That’s a line of 15 watt chips more commonly found in laptops, but a growing number of small desktops use Renoir chips as well.

The new ASRock Mars 4000U just happens to be the slimmest to date, meaning it won’t take up much space on a desk or attached to the back of your TV or monitor.

ASRock’s little desktop are available processor options including:

AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (4-cores,4-threads, 3.7 GHz top speed and Radeon 8-core GPU)

AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (6-cores/6-threads 4 GHz top speed and Radeon 6-core GPU)

AMD Ryzen 7 4800U (8-cores/16-threads, 4.2 GHz top speed and Radeon 5-core GPU)

Each model supports up to 64GB of DDR4 non-ECC memory thanks to two SODIMM slots and has room for dual storage thanks to an M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 x4 slot for solid state storage and a 2.5 inch bay for a hard drive or SSD.

There’s also an M.2 2230 slot populated by an Intel AX200 WiFi 6 & Bluetooth 5.1 module.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI ([email protected])

1 x VGA (1080p)

1 x 3.5mm audio output

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (5 Gbps)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5 Gbps)

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A (480 Mbps)

1 x SD card reader

So far the only model I can find that’s available for purchase is the middle-of-the-line ASRock Mars 4500U. Newegg is selling a barebones model for $390. You’ll need to supply your own memory, storage, and operating system, but the computer comes with a power supply, stand, and VESA mount adapter kit.

