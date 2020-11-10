One of Apple’s first laptops with an Apple Silicon processor is a thin and light laptop with a 13 inch display, a fanless design, and support for up to 18 hours of battery life.

The new MacBook Air is powered by an Apple M1 processor, which Apple says brings a boost in CPU, graphics, and machine learning performance. The integrated storage controller also means that solid state storage is twice as fast.

Apple’s new MacBook Air will be available for order starting today for $999 and up, and it should ship next week.

Apple says the new MacBook Air can handle tasks including 4K video editing, 9X faster machine learning for video editing tasks, playing games at higher frame rates, and improved video conferencing thanks to an integrated image signal processor that brings support for improved dynamic range, auto white balance, and machine learning-assisted face detection

Since the notebook uses an energy-efficient power M1 processor, Apple says you can expect up to 15 hours of battery life while web browsing or up to 18 hours of run time while playing video. Video conferencing can run for twice as long as a previous-gen MacBook Air.

The new MacBook Air also features an updated 13 inch Retina display with support for P3 wide color gamut and Thunderbolt 3/USB 4 ports.

  1. ouch … not near as good as many of us were hoping, in so many ways.

    The legacy priority x86 guys are going to love this.

    1. I wish everything didn’t have to be about gaining or losing ground in holy wars against other Consumerist sects.
      It just makes people hate each other more.

