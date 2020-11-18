The latest UP Board from AAEON is a mini computer mainboard that supports up to an Intel Core i7-1185G7E Tiger Lake processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

I’m reluctant to call the UP Xtreme i11 a single board computer because not only does it lack built-in storage, but there are also dual SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory.

But measuring just 4.8″ x 4.7″ the board is designed to work as the heart of a small, yet powerful computer or IoT device. AAEON will begin selling an UP Xtreme i11 Edge Compute Enabling Kit in the first quarter of 2021 that bundles the board with a case, a 5G modem, and AI accelerator.

The board itself supports processor options including Intel Celeron, Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 Tiger Lake chips and has an M.2 2280 slot for storage or an optional VPU (vision processing unit).

There are also M.2 2230 and M.2 3052 slots that can be used for WiFi & Bluetooth and 4G/5G modems, respectively. And there’s a SATA III connector for storage.

Ports include HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 4 Type-C as well as four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port and a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port and two Serial ports.

There’s also an Altera V FPGA that controls a 40-pin GPIO header, one of the other things that sets this board apart from the 4×4 mainboards found in Intel NUC mini PCs.

via AAEON (1)(2)(3) and LinuxGizmos

