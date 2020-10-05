The PineTime is an inexpensive smartwatch designed to run open source software. Introduced last year, the PineTime isn’t ready for the general public yet, but developers can purchase a dev kit for $25.

Don’t want to spend the money, but want to tinker?

One user in Singapore has set up a system that lets you flash firmware on their PineTime dev kit over the internet while watching what happens on a YouTube livestream.

The Remote PineTime Bot basically monitors a Telegram group for commands, and when it receives a request to flash the firmware on a single PineTime smartwatch in Singapore, it will execute that command.

The README file on the project’s GitHub page has links to the Telegram group, instructions for flashing firmware, and troubleshooting issues that may arrive. There are also tips for building your own firmware for the watch.

You’ll also want to check out the page for the latest link to the YouTube livestream, since that link will change periodically when a Raspberry Pi computer that’s streaming the video reboots. But this video shows what it looks like when you flash firmware on the watch remotely:

via @MisterTechBlog

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.