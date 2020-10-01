German PC maker Schenker has ben putting out some interesting computers recently, including beefy laptops with desktop-class processors, and more compact machines with the latest Intel and AMD chips.

The company’s new XMJ DJ 15 laptop’s claim to fame is that it’s a thin and light notebook with a spacious 15.6 inch display, a good selection of full-sized ports, and it only weighs 1.6 kilograms, or about 3.5 pounds. Schenker says the notebook is aimed at DJs looking for a portable laptop that they can use to spin on the go – without the need to carry around an extra USB hub or a bunch of adapters.

But with a starting price of €1,044 (~$1225), I think that would be an easier sell if this thing had better specs.

That price only gets you a laptop with an Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 500GB solid state drive.

You can pay extra for up to 32gB of RAM, up to 2TB of solid state storage, and other upgrades. But the system tops out at an Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core Comet Lake processor with Intel UHD graphics.

On the bright side, it has a lot of ports for a notebook that measures 14.2″ x 9.6″ x 0.8″, including:

1 x Thunderbolt 3

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.2

1 x 3.5mm headphone output

1 x 2-in-1 audio (mic input and S/PDIF optical)

1 x Gigbait Ethernet

1 x SD card reader

The laptop also has a fingerprint reader, an HD webcam, stereo speakers and support for up to WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5. The XMG DJ 15 is available in black or red color options.

