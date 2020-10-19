Last year Xiaomi introduced a 100W fast charging system that would let you plug in a smartphone with a 4,000 mAh battery and take it from 0 to 100 percent capacity in just 17 minutes.

Now the company is showing off an 80W fast charging system that can do the same thing in 19 minutes… but this time without wires.

Xiaomi says you can drop a phone on a charging cradle and get a 50-percent charge in 8 minutes. Or if the phone is entirely dead and you just need enough juice to make a quick phone call, you can get a 10-percent charge in just one minute.

There’s no word on when you’ll be able to buy a phone with this technology. But we’re now at a point where there’s little difference in charging speed between the top wired and wireless chargers.

I’m still not a huge fan of wireless charging because it’s less efficient, which means that you’re wasting a little more energy every time you place your phone, watch, or other gadget on a charging cradle or stand than you would if you just plugged it in. But the difference for most smartphone users will probably add up to pennies a year.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

