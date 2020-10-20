The latest major Windows 10 Update brings an updated look for the Start Menu, support for viewing Edge browser tabs in the Alt + Tab menu, new security and device management features for Pro, Education, and Enterprise users, and more.

The Windows 10 October 2020 Update is now beginning to roll out to some computers running Windows 10, version 1903 or later through Windows Update.

For the most part, the new features in this update are relatively minor, but here are some of the more noticeable changes in the Windows 10 October 2020 Update, previously known as Windows 10, version 20H2:

The Start Menu has been updated with partially transparent tiles for a more uniform look. It’s also theme-aware, so it blends in with your PC’s overall color scheme.

You can now adjust your display refresh rate from the Advanced display settings view in the Settings app.

If you switch between tablet and laptop modes on a 2-in-1 device, the user interface will automatically switch without a pop-up asking if you’d like to change to tablet mode (I hope you can still opt out if you’d prefer to use desktop mode even when your keyboard is detached).

Microsoft Edge browser tabs now show up in the Alt + Tab task switcher view.

New enterprise features include the ability for IT admins to create custom new tab pages for Microsoft Edge using Microsoft 365, support for virtualization-based security for some fingerprint and face sensors, and improved device management features.

