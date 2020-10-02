The latest Linux laptop from German company Tuxedo Computers is a 3.6 pound notebook with a 15.6 inch full HD display, an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor, and a starting price of 799 Euros, or about $935 in US dollars.

Like most computers from the company, the Tuxedo Aura 15 is available with a choice of GNU/Linux distributions including Ubuntu, openSUSE, or Tuxedo_OS.

The starting price will get you a model with 8GB of DDR4-2666 memory, a 250GB PCIe NVMe solid state drive, and AMD’s 15-watt, 8-core, 8-thread processor with Ryzen Vega 7 graphics.

But you can configure the Tuxedo Aura 15 with up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. Or you can actually lower the price by 50 Euros (about $60) by opting for a model with no storage at all if you’d prefer to supply your own SSD and install an operating system yourself.

There’s also support for an optional 4GLTE modem, and the laptop can be figured with a variety of keyboard layouts including English, German, Spanish, Russian, and even Dvorak.

Other features include a 49Wh battery (it’s screwed down, but described as “changeable,” HDMI 2.0 and Gigabit Ethernet ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a microSD card reader, and a headset jack. And the notebook has stereo 2 watt speakers, a backlit keyboard, and a number pad.

It’s available for purchase from the Tuxedo Computers website.

via 9to5Linux

