Chinese PC maker TOPTON is selling a tiny desktop computer that measures just 5.9″ x 5.7″ x 2.6″ but which packs support for a lot of horsepower. It’s available with several processor options, but the top of the line model is powered by Intel’s 45 watt, 8-core, 16-thread Core i9-10880H Comet Lake CPU with a 2.3 GHz base frequency and support for turbo boost speeds as high as 5.1 GHz.

The TOPTON mini PC is available from AliExpress for $342 and up. The starting price is for a barebones model with an Intel Core i5 quad-core chip, but you can upgrade to the Core i9 processor for an extra $184 or add memory and storage if you need them.

Under the hood, the system features two M.2 2280 slots with support for NVMe storage, a SATA 3.0 connector for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD, two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of dual channel DDR4-2666 memory, and an M.2 2230 slot for a wireless module.

The company says you can connect up to three 4K displays using three of the laptop’s ports:

Other Ports include:

4 x USB 3.0

2 x USB 2.0

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5 mm audio

If you were hoping for a fanless computer, this ain’t it. TOPTON does say that the computer’s copper fan offers “silent” heat dissipation, but I wouldn’t bank on that.

Note that the base price for the computer does not include a wireless card, but you can add an Intel AX200 WiFi 6 & Bluetooth 5.1 card for an extra $20… but you have to jump through some weird hoops.

There’s a link at the bottom of the AliExpress page that takes you to another page where you can add money to your order in $1 increments until you hit the target amount and then you need to leave a note to say which upgrade you want (other options include up to a 2TB hard drive, a mouse and keyboard, or “genuine OEM license sticker.”)

So yeah, that’s a thing.

via AndroidPC.es

