Chinese PC maker TOPTON is selling a tiny desktop computer that measures just 5.9″ x 5.7″ x 2.6″ but which packs support for a lot of horsepower. It’s available with several processor options, but the top of the line model is powered by Intel’s 45 watt, 8-core, 16-thread Core i9-10880H Comet Lake CPU with a 2.3 GHz base frequency and support for turbo boost speeds as high as 5.1 GHz.

The TOPTON mini PC is available from AliExpress for $342 and up. The starting price is for a barebones model with an Intel Core i5 quad-core chip, but you can upgrade to the Core i9 processor for an extra $184 or add memory and storage if you need them.

Under the hood, the system features two M.2 2280 slots with support for NVMe storage, a SATA 3.0 connector for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD, two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of dual channel DDR4-2666 memory, and an M.2 2230 slot for a wireless module.

The company says you can connect up to three 4K displays using three of the laptop’s ports:

Other Ports include:

  • 4 x USB 3.0
  • 2 x USB 2.0
  • 2 x Gigabit Ethernet
  • 1 x 3.5 mm audio

If you were hoping for a fanless computer, this ain’t it. TOPTON does say that the computer’s copper fan offers “silent” heat dissipation, but I wouldn’t bank on that.

Note that the base price for the computer does not include a wireless card, but you can add an Intel AX200 WiFi 6 & Bluetooth 5.1 card for an extra $20… but you have to jump through some weird hoops.

There’s a link at the bottom of the AliExpress page that takes you to another page where you can add money to your order in $1 increments until you hit the target amount and then you need to leave a note to say which upgrade you want (other options include up to a 2TB hard drive, a mouse and keyboard, or “genuine OEM license sticker.”)

So yeah, that’s a thing.

via AndroidPC.es

 

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. I really wish this had a Thunderbolt port so at least one had the option to have an eGPU. The ability to upgrade the processor and RAM is nice (unlike the one you posted yesterday) but I guess that’s the balance in price, etc.

    Reply