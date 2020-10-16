Chinese PC maker TOPTON is selling a tiny desktop computer that measures just 5.9″ x 5.7″ x 2.6″ but which packs support for a lot of horsepower. It’s available with several processor options, but the top of the line model is powered by Intel’s 45 watt, 8-core, 16-thread Core i9-10880H Comet Lake CPU with a 2.3 GHz base frequency and support for turbo boost speeds as high as 5.1 GHz.
The TOPTON mini PC is available from AliExpress for $342 and up. The starting price is for a barebones model with an Intel Core i5 quad-core chip, but you can upgrade to the Core i9 processor for an extra $184 or add memory and storage if you need them.
Under the hood, the system features two M.2 2280 slots with support for NVMe storage, a SATA 3.0 connector for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD, two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of dual channel DDR4-2666 memory, and an M.2 2230 slot for a wireless module.
The company says you can connect up to three 4K displays using three of the laptop’s ports:
- HDMI ([email protected])
- DisplayPort ([email protected])
- USB-C ([email protected])
Other Ports include:
- 4 x USB 3.0
- 2 x USB 2.0
- 2 x Gigabit Ethernet
- 1 x 3.5 mm audio
If you were hoping for a fanless computer, this ain’t it. TOPTON does say that the computer’s copper fan offers “silent” heat dissipation, but I wouldn’t bank on that.
Note that the base price for the computer does not include a wireless card, but you can add an Intel AX200 WiFi 6 & Bluetooth 5.1 card for an extra $20… but you have to jump through some weird hoops.
There’s a link at the bottom of the AliExpress page that takes you to another page where you can add money to your order in $1 increments until you hit the target amount and then you need to leave a note to say which upgrade you want (other options include up to a 2TB hard drive, a mouse and keyboard, or “genuine OEM license sticker.”)
So yeah, that’s a thing.
I really wish this had a Thunderbolt port so at least one had the option to have an eGPU. The ability to upgrade the processor and RAM is nice (unlike the one you posted yesterday) but I guess that’s the balance in price, etc.