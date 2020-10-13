The BBC micro:bit is a tiny single-board computer designed to be distributed to students. First introduced five years ago, about five million micro:bit devices have been distributed to teachers and students around the world.

Now the makers of the little computer have introduced a 2nd-gen model.

The new BBC micro:bit features a much faster processor and a few new pieces of hardware. It will be available starting in mid-November from Seeed Studio, OKdo and other distributors for $15.

Like the original micro:bit, the new model isn’t a tiny desktop computer like the Raspberry Pi line of devices. It doesn’t have a display or a video out port, so you cannot use it to run typical PC software.

Instead, the 2″ x 1.6″ gadget has built-in LED lights, Bluetooth, and a variety of sensors. The idea is to provide kids with a tool they can use to learn to code applications that will run on the little gadget.

The 2nd-gen version also has a speaker and microphone, two things that the original did not. And the 16 MHz Nordic nRF51822 ARM Cortex-M0 processor has been replaced with a 64 MHz nRF52833 Arm Cortex-M4 chip.

Other features include:

Bluetooth 5.1 support

25 LED lights arranged in a 5 x 5 array

2 x tactile user programmable buttons and 1 tactile system button

Compass

Magnetometer

Accelerometer

Temperature sensor

GPIO pins

micro USB 2.0 port

You can find more details about the technical specifications at the tech.microbit.org page.

Students can program the micro:bit using languages including Python, C/C++ and MakeCode, and the new hardware makes it possible to program voice activated actions for the new micro:bit.

