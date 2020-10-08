After pulling the plug on its BlackBerry and Alcatel brands, TCL began selling a line of TCL 10 series mid-range smartphones under its own name earlier this year.

Now TCL is bringing a mid-range 4G LTE tablet to North America as well.

The TCL Tab 8 is available from Verizon for $200 starting today.

The tablet has an 8 inch FHD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 3GB of RAM, and a 5,500 mAh battery. It also supports reverse wired charging, allowing you to use the tablet like a big power bank for recharging your smartphone on the go.

If the TCL Tab 8 looks familiar, that’s because it’s basically a new name for the TCL 10 TABMID tablet that the company first unveiled for the global market in September. But the new name makes a lot more sense for a tablet with an 8 inch screen.

Here’s a run-down of the tablet’s key specs:

Display 8 inch

1920 x 1200 pixels

Dragontrail glass Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

4 x Kryo 260 Gold CPU cores @ 2 GHz

4 x Kryo 260 Silver CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz

Adreno 610 graphics RAM 3GB Storage 32GB + microSD card (up to 256GB) OS Android 10 Cameras 8MP auto-focus (rear)

5MP fixed-focus (front) Battery 5,500 mAh Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

4G LTE Ports USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm audio Security Fingerprint reader Dimensions 8.24″ x 4.93″ x 0.34″ Weight 11.5 oz Price $200

