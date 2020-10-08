After pulling the plug on its BlackBerry and Alcatel brands, TCL began selling a line of TCL 10 series mid-range smartphones under its own name earlier this year.
Now TCL is bringing a mid-range 4G LTE tablet to North America as well.
The TCL Tab 8 is available from Verizon for $200 starting today.
The tablet has an 8 inch FHD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 3GB of RAM, and a 5,500 mAh battery. It also supports reverse wired charging, allowing you to use the tablet like a big power bank for recharging your smartphone on the go.
If the TCL Tab 8 looks familiar, that’s because it’s basically a new name for the TCL 10 TABMID tablet that the company first unveiled for the global market in September. But the new name makes a lot more sense for a tablet with an 8 inch screen.
Here’s a run-down of the tablet’s key specs:
|Display
|8 inch
1920 x 1200 pixels
Dragontrail glass
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
4 x Kryo 260 Gold CPU cores @ 2 GHz
4 x Kryo 260 Silver CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz
Adreno 610 graphics
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB + microSD card (up to 256GB)
|OS
|Android 10
|Cameras
|8MP auto-focus (rear)
5MP fixed-focus (front)
|Battery
|5,500 mAh
|Wireless
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
4G LTE
|Ports
|USB 2.0 Type-C
3.5mm audio
|Security
|Fingerprint reader
|Dimensions
|8.24″ x 4.93″ x 0.34″
|Weight
|11.5 oz
|Price
|$200