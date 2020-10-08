After years of selling small desktop computers based on Intel’s NUC platform, last year the folks at Simply NUC started offering models with AMD Ryzen chips.

Now the company is introducing a new line of compact computers powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 “Renoir” processors.

The Simply NUC Aspen family of little computers are based on the Asus PN50 mini PC and have starting prices ranging from $479 to $779.

That base price includes 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and free installation of an operating system… if you opt for Ubuntu. But if you want Windows 10 Home or Pro you will have to pay extra for a license.

You can also pay for upgrades including up to 64GB of RAM, up to a 2TB M.2 SSD and up to an 8TB 2.5 inch SSD.

Simply NUC is offering four different base configurations:

ASPN50r8 – Ryzen 7 4800U and Radeon Vega 8 for $779 and up

– Ryzen 7 4800U and Radeon Vega 8 for $779 and up ASPN50r7 – Ryzen 7 4700U and Radeon Vega 7 for $679 and up

– Ryzen 7 4700U and Radeon Vega 7 for $679 and up ASPN50r5 – Ryzen 5 4500U and Radeon Vega 6 for $579 and up

– Ryzen 5 4500U and Radeon Vega 6 for $579 and up ASPN50r3 – Ryzen 3 4300U and Radeon Vega 5 for $479 and up

Each model is a 4.5″ x 4.5″ x 1.9″ computer with two DDR4-3200 SODIMM slots, an M. 2280 slot for storage, and a SATA port for a 2.5 inch drive.

Ports include Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0a, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C ports.

