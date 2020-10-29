As promised, SiFive has unveiled a new computer featuring the company’s SiFive FU740 processor based on RISC-V architecture.

The company, which has been making RISC-V chips for several years, is positioning its new SiFive HiFive Unmatched computer as a professional development board for those interested in working with RISC-V. But unlike the company’s other HiFive boards, the new Unmatched model is designed so that it can be easily integrated into a standard PC.

It’s a mini-ITX form-factor board with an ATX 24-pin power supply connector and:

  • 8GB of DDR4 RAM (onboard)
  • M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3 x4 slot for NVMe storage
  • PCIe Gen 3 x8 expansion slot
  • M.2 Key E slot for a wireless card
  • microSD card reader
  • 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A prots
  • microUSB port
  • Gigabit Ethernet

The whole thing is powered by a SiFive FU740 system-on-a-chip which is a 64-bit processor that features four SiFive U74 CPU cores and a single SiFive S7 embedded CPU cores.

SiFive says the system can support GNU/Linux distributions including Yocto, Debian, and Fedora.

The SiFive HiFive Unmatched will be available in the fourth quarter of 2020 for $665.

